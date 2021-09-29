Manny Pacquiao Makes Major Announcement on Boxing Career

Manny Pacquiao has just made it official with his boxing career. On Tuesday night, the 42-year old boxing star announced his retirement from the sport. The decision comes one month after his loss to Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas. Originally, Erroll Spence Jr. was scheduled to fight Pacquiao last month, but the fight was canceled due to Spence’s eye injury.

“Even me, I’m amazed at what I have done,” Pacquiao said in the 14-plus-minute retirement video he posted on social media, per ESPN. “The only boxer to hold world titles in four different decades and became the oldest boxer to win a world welterweight title, an amazing accomplishment.”

To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. https://t.co/Bde4wO82sA — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 29, 2021

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over,” he added. “Today, I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao.” Currently a senator in the Philippines, Pacquiao recently announced he is running for president in May’s election against incumbent Rodrigo Duterte.

Currently ranked the No. 6 boxer at 147 pounds by ESPN, Pacquiao is the only eight-division champion in boxing history. He won his first title at 108 pounds while also winning a championship at 154 pounds. One of his most memorable fights was his 2015 bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. While Pacquiao lost the fight, he and Mayweather made a lot of money as the fight shattered revenue records.

One of Pacquiao’s best wins came against Oscar De La Hoya in 2008. As ESPN, mentioned, the win made Pacquiao a superstar as he defeated De La Hoya via TKO in the eighth round. Overall, Pacquiao defeated five boxing Hall of Famers and earned hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Goodbye, boxing. Thank you for changing my life,” Pacquiao said. “You gave me the chance to find a way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more life.” Pacquiao finishes his boxing career with a 62-8 record. Before losing to Ugas, Pacquiao was the WBA (Super) welterweight champion. Overall, Pacquiao won 12 major world titles.