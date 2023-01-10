Mandy Rose Reveals Why She's 'Hurt' Following WWE Release

Mandy Rose is opening up about her release from WWE on the syndicated daytime talk series Tamron Hall Show. In the interview, Rose spoke to host Tamron Hall about why WWE let her go which has to do with her having a FanTime page.

"Everything happens for a reason, and I can't say I was wronged, because I am so forever grateful for everything that WWE has presented me with, so I can't sit here and say I was wronged," Rose said, per the New York Post. "I'm hurt. 100 percent. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job. So I was very hurt. I was very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more because of everything that I put into the business, but just the last year and a half. I was champion for 413 days. I unified those two titles. I was the third-longest reigning NXT women's champion."

Is @mandysacs returning to the WWE? She shares with the Tam Fam... Plus, she addresses the rumor that she made over $1 million in a month through her fan site. pic.twitter.com/MH6feS9BSJ — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) January 10, 2023

Rose continued: "I also created a must-see faction with two other women that I also brought up, and I got to see so many women develop their characters. They're all younger than me and really in the beginning of their careers. To me, that was important, because it was really so rewarding for me."

Rose said WWE did not inform her that she was released because of her FanTime account which includes racy content. But she did mention there was a previous warning to take down some content from the page. And when it comes to losing the title and being let go, Rose said it's tough to swallow but appreciates what WWE has done for her.

"Losing the title was obviously a gut punch. I was so disappointed," she told Hall. "But at the end of the day, my purpose was gone and that's where I felt lost and confused, because of all the hard work that I put into it. Driving home from that, there's a lot of things going through my mind. But at the end of the day, like I said, I love what I've done in WWE and I love the platform it presented me with. So I am forever grateful to them." Rose began her career with WWE in 2015. She finished second place in the WWE reality competition series Tough Enough and began in NXT before being called up to the main roster in 2017. Rose moved back to NXT in 2021 and won the women's title in October of that year.