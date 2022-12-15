Mandy Rose's FanTime Explicit Photos and Videos Spark WWE Release

Mandy Rose's FanTime Page may have cost her job at WWE. According to Figthful Select, Rose was released by WWE one day after losing the NXT Women's Championship. Fightful Select says WWE officials were put in a "tough position" due to the photos and videos she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like they had to let her go due to a breach of contract.

Fightful Select also reported last night that Rose would lose the title to Roxane Perez in what was called an "abrupt" decision. The outlet also pointed out that it's unclear if Rose requested her release, if it was WWE's decision or if it was a mutual agreement. Rose reportedly told others that her content on FanTime would be a management issue.

"Hey guys, thank you for all the messages," Rose wrote on her FanTime Page, per Fightful Select. "I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don't worry the page is still up!" Rose 32, was NXT Women's Champion for 413 days, the third-longest reign for the title behind Shayna Baszler (416 days) and Asuka (522). She made her WWE Debut in 2015 after finishing in second place in the WWE reality series Tough Enough. She started in NXT before joining the main roster in 2017. Rose went back to NXT in July 2021 and won the NXT Women's Championship in October of that year.

PopCulture.com spoke to Rose last year and talked about her second stint in NXT. "It's been a lot of fun, and I can't say I had much experience on NXT TV prior to this because I really didn't," Rose said. "I think I had a total of, like, two matches, but the whole process of training and all that. Daria (Sonya Deville) and myself were both in NXT for, like, two years. This time around, I have to say, it's been a lot of fun. With a little more experience and kind of just, along the way, helping out some of the girls, I found a new self for me in a sense, and kind of revamped my character a little bit. I always think it's really good to evolve at some point. We all kind of need that."