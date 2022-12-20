Mandy Rose Reveals Big Sum She's Made on FanTime After WWE Firing

Mandy Rose was fired from WWE last week but is now likely not in a rush to look for a new job. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT Women's champion made $500,000 from the content she posted on the subscription-based platform FanTime in just one week. Rose was released from her contract because of the content on FanTime. WWE has said it doesn't want talent making money from third-party platforms.

Malki Kawa, Rose's agent, told TMZ Sports that the firing propelled the professional wrestlers brand and predicts that she will be a self-made millionaire by Christmas. When Rose was fired, she was the NXT Women's Champion for over 400. She dropped the title to Roxanne Prez last Tuesday and was then released by WWE the following day.

Rose's firing is a reflection of what WWE established in 2020. Then-CEO and chairman Vince McMahon sent a letter all the Superstars stating they must terminate using any third-party platforms where they used their name and likeness in ways that could be detrimental to the company.

"Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e. the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman," WWE said in a statement at the time. "It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue, which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry. Notwithstanding the contractual language, it is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level, which as a result will provide more value for all involved."

With Rose being one of the most popular Superstars on the roster, it's likely multiple pro wrestling promotions will go after her. But it's also possible she could venture out and do television shows and movies "I think that's one of those things that most of us would love to inspire to be, obviously like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena," Rose told PopCulture.com last year. "It's just one of those things where it's really cool in WWE to be able to show other sides of that."