Major AEW Star Reportedly Jumping to WWE

One of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could be joining WWE very soon. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Jade Cargill is finishing up with AEW with the September 13 tapings being her last appearance. Sapp spoke to sources within AEW and WWE, and they beleive she will be on her way to WWE. There is no word on an official offer from WWE and it's not clear how long Cargill has left on her contract.

Cargill, 31, made her return to AEW on the Sept. 9 episode of AEW Collison. She has not been seen since losing the AEW TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May. During Collison, Cargill challenged Statlander for the title, but Sapp pointed out the match took place during the Sept. 13 tapings and will air on AEW Rampage on Friday. It's been reported that Cargill loses to Statlander, and that could be Cargill's last match in AEW.

Cargill joined AEW in 2020 and her first match was on March 3, 2021. On Jan. 5, 2022, Cargill defeated Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite to become the first TBS Champion. She held on to the title for a record 508 days before losing to Statlander, and it was the first loss in her professional wrestling career.

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Cargill about her historic title run. "I feel like I have the mindset that I can do any and everything that I put my mind and my body to, as long as I'm just gunning for it," she said. "I didn't think I would be in the position I am. But at the same time, I feel like I would be in the position I am because regardless of where I was going to be, I was going to work my butt off because I have that mindset as an athlete to buy into a system. But thankfully, I work for a company that believed in me. Tony Kahn, AEW, the entire staff behind the curtain. Everybody believes in what I'm doing. The veterans at our company believe what I'm doing, and they want to see me do great things. So when I seen that I had them rallying behind me and they want me to succeed and they want me to be a generational talent, the sky's the limit."