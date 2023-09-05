CJ Perry (Lana) Joins AEW Two Years After WWE Release

CJ Perry made a surprise appearance at AEW 'All Out.'

By Brian Jones

The professional wrestler known as Lana in WWE is back. During All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) All Out pay-per-view event, CJ Perry appeared after the match against Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs. Perry is the real-life wife of Miro and came to the ring to defend her husband after Hobbs attacked him. Perry hit Hobbs with the chair, which Hobbs did not sell. And when Hobbs confronted Perry, Miro hit Hobbs with the chair and Hobbs exited the ring. Perry and Miro starred at each other before Miro  "You're not real", leaving Perry in the ring, according to Wrestling Observer. 

Perry was with WWE from 2013 to 2021 and was Miro's (formerly Rusev) manager. When Miro left WWE in 2020, Lana worked as a singles and tag team competitor. Perry never won a title during her time in WWE, and her last match came on May 31, 2021, when she teamed up with Naomi, and the team lost to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Perry was released from her WWE contract a of couple days later. Here's a look at fans reacting to Perry making her debut in AEW. 

The Return

One person wrote: "Wasn't expecting this. It's great to see Miro's wife in AEW."

prevnext

Leaving Her

Another person said: "I am so intrigued by this… like are they acknowledging the 2020 Lashley feud?? This is gonna be good!!"

prevnext

Staredown

One fan wrote on social media: "I am all for this & when you too get back together it going to magic welcome to AEW CJ."

prevnext

The Interview

One fan said: "I'm excited to find out where this story leads. There's already been one callback tonight with Joe & MJF."

prevnext

Love

One social media user wrote: "I love the "let me help my husband but let me pose first" run in."

prevnext

Bigger than CM Punk

One person wrote: "This match really paid off in terms of storytelling. Great job by [AEW]."

prevnext

One the Floor

And this person asked: "When was the last time CJ appeared on a wrestling show? Not since she was released by WWE, I imagine? Unless I've missed something & she's appeared in AEW before?"

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of