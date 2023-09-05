CJ Perry (Lana) Joins AEW Two Years After WWE Release
CJ Perry made a surprise appearance at AEW 'All Out.'
The professional wrestler known as Lana in WWE is back. During All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) All Out pay-per-view event, CJ Perry appeared after the match against Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs. Perry is the real-life wife of Miro and came to the ring to defend her husband after Hobbs attacked him. Perry hit Hobbs with the chair, which Hobbs did not sell. And when Hobbs confronted Perry, Miro hit Hobbs with the chair and Hobbs exited the ring. Perry and Miro starred at each other before Miro "You're not real", leaving Perry in the ring, according to Wrestling Observer.
Perry was with WWE from 2013 to 2021 and was Miro's (formerly Rusev) manager. When Miro left WWE in 2020, Lana worked as a singles and tag team competitor. Perry never won a title during her time in WWE, and her last match came on May 31, 2021, when she teamed up with Naomi, and the team lost to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Perry was released from her WWE contract a of couple days later. Here's a look at fans reacting to Perry making her debut in AEW.
The Return
It's @TheCJPerry, Miro's hot, flexible wife, running to the ring to save Miro!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal@ToBeMiro | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/2GvdFYeeUG
One person wrote: "Wasn't expecting this. It's great to see Miro's wife in AEW."
Leaving Her
Miro just left his wife @TheCJPerry in the ring...
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal@ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/BsN4YN52km
Another person said: "I am so intrigued by this… like are they acknowledging the 2020 Lashley feud?? This is gonna be good!!"
Staredown
I'm not the kind of woman you renounce @ToBeMiro #AllOut @AEW pic.twitter.com/KDl206Rtcy— Meat Lover (@TheCJPerry) September 4, 2023
One fan wrote on social media: "I am all for this & when you too get back together it going to magic welcome to AEW CJ."
The Interview
Our own, @lexynair, catches up with @TheCJPerry after the strange interaction between Perry & her husband, @ToBeMiro after his match at #AEWAllOut. What's next for Miro & Perry?
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal pic.twitter.com/Ck58Akptb6
One fan said: "I'm excited to find out where this story leads. There's already been one callback tonight with Joe & MJF."
Love
WHATDJFJCJDCNZNDKDHDJDHDJDJDNCKDHCKDKDKDCJXVCKDH?!!!?!?!?!?!?? MY MOM IS BACK?!!?!?!?!?? IN TEARS OMFGOMFGOMFG I LOVE YOU @TonyKhan WTF?!?!? pic.twitter.com/NhbfQIzOqF https://t.co/8CaKbEoJ4M— Alex (@lexveraux) September 4, 2023
One social media user wrote: "I love the "let me help my husband but let me pose first" run in."
Bigger than CM Punk
Damn that's a bigger pop than Phil bro. #AEWAllOut https://t.co/IMr56tXtS9— Matt That BLK Wrestlin' Dude (@BWDBlackWrestl1) September 4, 2023
One person wrote: "This match really paid off in terms of storytelling. Great job by [AEW]."
One the Floor
IM ON THE FLOOR CRYYYYIJDNSHJEHXEXV WTFFFFFFFFFF MYYYY MORRHRHRHHRHRRHH IM ALL ELITE I AM ALLL MFNNNN ELITTTEEE https://t.co/COO2osq62Y— YoungRichSkinny #FollowMeBackCarmelo🥺 (@YoungRichSkinn2) September 4, 2023
And this person asked: "When was the last time CJ appeared on a wrestling show? Not since she was released by WWE, I imagine? Unless I've missed something & she's appeared in AEW before?"