CJ Perry (Lana) Joins AEW Two Years After WWE Release

The professional wrestler known as Lana in WWE is back. During All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) All Out pay-per-view event, CJ Perry appeared after the match against Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs. Perry is the real-life wife of Miro and came to the ring to defend her husband after Hobbs attacked him. Perry hit Hobbs with the chair, which Hobbs did not sell. And when Hobbs confronted Perry, Miro hit Hobbs with the chair and Hobbs exited the ring. Perry and Miro starred at each other before Miro "You're not real", leaving Perry in the ring, according to Wrestling Observer.

Perry was with WWE from 2013 to 2021 and was Miro's (formerly Rusev) manager. When Miro left WWE in 2020, Lana worked as a singles and tag team competitor. Perry never won a title during her time in WWE, and her last match came on May 31, 2021, when she teamed up with Naomi, and the team lost to Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Perry was released from her WWE contract a of couple days later. Here's a look at fans reacting to Perry making her debut in AEW.