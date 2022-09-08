Madden NFL 23 Will Be Free for a Limited Time

With the NFL season kicking off this week, EA Sports is doing something special for its fans. The video game company announced that Madden NFL 23 will be free via trial for a limited time. The deal will run from Thursday (Sept. 8) to Sunday (Sept. 11) on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5, and this will allow players to try out the new features in this year's version of Madden NFL. Additionally, the All-Madden edition of Madden NFL 23 is being sold at a 25% discount, making it $74.99.

"Our team is passionate about creating the best experience for our players every time they start up Madden NFL 23 and we never stop improving the game after its release," Madden producer Seann Graddy said in a statement, per ComicBook.com. "We've seen so much positive response to things like our new gameplay system, FieldSENSE and other features since launch and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best simulation football experience with new content throughout the NFL season."

Madden NFL 23, the only video game endorsed by the NFL, was released last month and has received mixed reviews from critics. Our sister site ComicBook.com gave the game a 4/5, but Shacknews rated the game 3/10. Shortly before the game was released, Madden NFL senior producer Clint Oldenburg spoke to IGN about the backlash it will receive about the game.

"As a game developer, especially on a yearly sports title, it's not as much having thick skin as much as [needing] to have a great filter, because there's a reason that these players are going to say whatever they're going to say about the game, and you've got to figure out why," Oldenburg said. "And even if there's a hundred words in there that don't tell you why, there might be one or two that will tell you why, and that's what you got to focus on so that you make sure you're delivering the experience at its core, what those players are asking for." Madden NFL 23 pays tribute to John Madden, who died in December. The game is named after the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster, and the first game of the Madden NFL series was released in 1988.