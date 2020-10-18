Luchador Principe Aereo Dies After Collapsing in Ring

✖

Tragedy struck the world of Lucha Libre on Saturday night. Wrestler Principe Aereo collapsed during a match and then later died at the hospital. He reportedly suffered a stroke midway through the match at the Arena San Juan Pantitlan in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico.

A video surfaced on social media that showed the tragic in-ring moment at the MexaWrestling event. Aereotook multiple chops to the chest and then a kick to the stomach. His opponent ran to the far end of the ring to bounce off the ropes, but he stopped short. The reason is that Aereo awkwardly collapsed.

The opponent recognized that something was wrong and that Aereo falling over wasn't part of the bit. He ran to the wrestler's side and knelt next to him while the referee called for assistance. Another wrestler entered the ring and went for a flying kick from behind. He, too, stopped once he realized that something was wrong with Aereo. The medical staff brought a stretcher to the ring and then transported the wrestler to a local hospital.

Multiple outlets (Llaves y Contrallaves, Más Lucha and La Tijera Lucha Libre) confirmed the news of Aereo's death on Saturday night. They listed his age at 26 and said that he was a highly-requested wrestler on the indie circuit. Aereo had worked for MexaWrestling, Lucha Memes, IWRG, Lucha Libre Vanguardia and DTU during matches in 2020.

Aereo's death is the latest in 2020. Back in January, AAA's La Parka died at 56 due to injuries suffered in an Oct. 21 match. He dived out of the ring and landed headfirst on a barrier and then on the floor. La Parka was one of the more prominent stars in Mexican wrestling, and he was the symbol of AAA. (However, he was not the La Parka who wrestled in WCW and is now LA Park.)

"We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta 'LA PARKA' has passed away," Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide stated in a translated message. "We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers for his early resignation. Rest in peace."