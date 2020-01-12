La Parka, AAA Luchador/Wrestler, Dead at 56 After In-Match Injury

Wrestler La Parka has reportedly died as a result of injuries suffered from a Oct. 21 match, in which he dove out of the ring and accidentally landed head first onto a barrier and the floor. He was 56.

AAA’s La Parka passed away tonight. He was 56. He suffered serious injuries on a dive at the end of November and never recovered. La Parka is one of the bigger recent stars in Mexican wrestling, the symbol of AAA. He is not the La Parka who wrestled in WCW and is now LA Park. pic.twitter.com/HiBICfYHri — luchablog (@luchablog) January 12, 2020

La Parka, whose real name is Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza, is not to be confused with the wrestler La Parka (now known as LA Park) who wrestled in WCW. Escoboza took on the name and character of the wrestler known to TV-viewing wrestling fans and was portrayed by Adolfo Margarito Tapia Ibarra. Escoboza was originally known as Karis la Momia then La Parka Jr., but he was able to take over the original La Parka name thanks to a 2003 copyright dispute. He is sometimes referred to as “La Parka II.”

Escoboza was a member of wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. His death was confirmed by the company on Saturday night.

Con mucha tristeza lamentamos informar que nuestro amigo e ídolo de la lucha libre mexicana Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta “LA PARKA” ha fallecido. Externamos nuestro apoyo y condolencias a toda su familia y elevamos nuestras oraciones para su pronta resignación. Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/JNtTYKOlwG — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) January 12, 2020

“We are very sad to report that our friend and idol of Mexican wrestling Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta ‘LA PARKA’ has passed away,” the promotion stated in a translated message. “We extend our support and condolences to his whole family and raise our prayers for his early resignation. Rest in peace.”

Escoboza’s injuries were sustained during a match with Rush put on by the promotion KAOZ Lucha Libre. Video of the incident that circulated around social media showed Escoboza jumping out of the ring in an attempt to land of Rush. However his face smacked the barrier and floor. He then became motionless. Rush and staffers immediately stopped the match and got him medical attention. However, Escoboza did not recover from the injuries sustained in the incident.