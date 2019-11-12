LSU vs. Alabama Game Argument Leads to Shooting in Oregon

Saturday afternoon, the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide met in a fiercely-competitive SEC battle. The fight on the field led to a 46-41 LSU victory, but it also resulted in a shooting in Oregon. Following an argument over the game, a man in Bend, Oregon was arrested on attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting his friend.

Christopher Honey, 51, was watching Saturday’s game with a friend when they got into a verbal dispute. The argument turned physical, and Honey allegedly grabbing a shotgun with a birdshot shell and shot his friend one time in the back of the head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the police report by the Deschutes County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 21500 block of Bear Creek Road at approximately 2:49 p.m. A DCSO SWAT team and a team of DCSO negotiators were also sent based on the details provided in the call.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back of his head and neck area. He was transported to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend by a deputy.

Honey surrendered without incident after authorities surrounded the house. He was charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. According to Sgt. William Bailey, alcohol was believed to be a factor in the shooting. Although there were no witnesses on hand to provide further details. One person was on the property caring for animals, but they did not witness the shooting.

Honey did not barricade himself inside the home after allegedly shooting his friend. Instead, he returned to the house to continue watching the game.

KTVZ has since reported that the unnamed victim was released from the hospital. His identity has not been released by the police, but it was revealed that he is a resident of Biddeford, Maine.

Following the arrest, Honey was lodged in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office adult jail. Along with the charges related to the shooting, he was also lodged on an outstanding warrant for DUII and criminal driving with a suspended license. His bail was set at $320,000.

Honey was originally arrested in June of last year on a Class A misdemeanor charges of DUII and criminal driving with a suspended or revoked license. He did not appear at his Aug. 14, 2018 arraignment, which led to the arrest warrant being issued that was still outstanding.

(Photo Credit: Matt Mills McKnight/Getty)