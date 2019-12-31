Watch: LSU QB Joe Burrow Learns About Death of OC Steve Ensminger’s Daughter-in-Law During Post-Game Interview

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had a monster game at the Peach Bowl this past weekend and now has the team in a position to win a national championship. But when the Peach Bowl came to an end, the Heisman Trophy winner learned some horrible news about his offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger, and his family. Burrow was interviewed by the ESPN crew after the game and was asked about Ensminger’s daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, who was killed in a plane crash earlier that day. Burrow told the guys he wasn’t made aware of the situation.

“That’s a tough one,” Burrow said. “Obviously, he’s a great man, great family. So I hope the world is praying for him.”

The guys from ESPN then told Burrow they didn’t want him to learn the news this way and then wished him luck in the national championship game. But fans were not happy with the way ESPN handled the situation because it was “unprofessional.” One fan wrote, “Absolutely unprofessional and inexcusable. The way Joe handled it was top class, and the way (Tim) Tebow got that thing wrapped up was top class as well.”

“This was so unprofessional,” another fan wrote. “Felt bad for the young man and of course feel horrible fore Ensminger and family. Thank you for your compassion Tim Tebow… of closing out the interview as quickly as you did.”

“I believe there was no malicious or intentional intent on breaking the news to this young man,” a third fan added. “They did sincerely apologize to him on-air because they simply thought he knew about it. May God bless him and his family what is tragic loss.”

McCord was one of five people that was killed the plane crash on Saturday, who was on her way to cover the game as she was a sports reporter for NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans. The plane took off from Lafayette Regional Airport en route to Atlanta but had to attempt an emergency landing.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay said. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”