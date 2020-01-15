LSU Professor Shuts Down Backlash Against School Canceling Classes for National Championship

LSU is celebrating as the football team won the national championship on Monday. And as a result of the team making it to the title game, the school canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday. One writer for The New York Times criticized the school for making the decision to cancel classes, but one professor responded to the backlash and said everything will be fine.

“LSU cancelled all classes, for everyone, for two days, because its football team is playing for the national championship,” Binyanub Appelbaum wrote on Twitter. “Obviously LSU‘s professional football players aren’t there for the classes, but this is some next-level stuff.”

LSU professor Robert Mann responded to the tweet by writing: “LSU faculty member here. It’ll be fine. We’ll add a couple of days to the semester on the back end. College can be – should be. – fun.”

This past weekend, LSU made the decision to cancel classes. And in a release, the school explained why the decision was made.

“The LSU Board of Supervisors voted today to cancel classes at the flagship campus in Baton Rouge on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 13-14, to accommodate students who are traveling to New Orleans for the national championship game,” the school said.

One of the other things about this is with LSU winning, it’s very likely that a good amount of the student body would have missed classes on Tuesday because it’s likely they were celebrating all night long. And it’s understandable because the Tigers have won their fourth national title in school history and their first title since 2007.

“The team had a rule all season, no barrooms, be disciplined, take care of your business, and for the most part they did that,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said via 247Sports. “I hope they learned life lessons, how to persevere, how to pull together as a team, how to work without egos, how to pull for each other, how to fight when we’re down.

“I don’t know, a couple scores last night, we didn’t blink, and how to believe in each other. What a tremendous testament to our football team. I was so proud of everybody that wore the purple and gold. We had a lot of guys in the dressing room last night that were proud of our football team, proud of the state of Louisiana, and we’re happy. We’re going to enjoy this, but it’s a recruiting weekend this weekend. We’re going to start recruiting, get after it, and on to next year.”