LSU QB Joe Burrow Reveals Triumphant Message After Defeating Clemson

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is loving life after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoffs National Championship. He is expected to have a bright future in the NFL and earn a ton of money, but that is not as important following Monday’s victory. Burrow is simply soaking up the moment and reflecting on the journey that brought him to this point in his life.

The future top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft posted a new photo on Instagram that showed him hoisting the National Championship trophy in celebration. He was flanked by his teammates and head coach, and confetti was raining down from the sky.

“Lots of setbacks, disappointments, and failures along my journey,” Burrow wrote in the caption. “Injuries, position battles, transfer, through all of it I just kept my head down and worked and tried to get better every day. Now…. I am a Champion.”

The quarterback from Ohio may have made his name as the top quarterback in the SEC, but he actually spent some time with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was competing with future Washington Redskins Dwayne Haskins in an effort to secure the backup spot, but he broke his hand during the 2017 training camp. Haskins was named the backup and ultimately became the starter.

Failing to be named the starter for the third season in a row, Burrow ultimately decided to head somewhere that he could take control of the offense and lead a team to success.

The future Heisman Trophy winner transferred to LSU in May 2018 and was able to immediately contribute as a graduate transfer. He had considered heading to the Cincinnati Bearcats, but LSU coach Ed Orgeron wooed him with a lot of football talk and a couple of Cajun meals.

In his lone season as a member of the Tigers, Burrow showcased his skills en route to breaking an FBS record with 60 passing touchdowns. He led LSU to an undefeated record, won the Heisman Trophy, and he defeated two top teams (Oklahoma, Clemson) in the playoffs with exceptional performances.

Burrow’s future is still in flux given that he will have to showcase his skills during the NFL Scouting Combine and later impress general managers and head coaches during interviews, but he is expected to be the top player taken this spring. If so, Burrow will have yet another detail to add to his long-running story.

