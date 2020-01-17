Watch: LSU QB Joe Burrow Presents Jersey to President Donald Trump at White House

The LSU Tigers celebrated their national championship win with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday. And because the Tigers got the opportunity to celebrate with Trump, they gave him a present before they headed back to Louisiana. Quarterback Joe Burrow presented Trump with an LSU jersey and he thanked him for his support.

“It’s truly an honor to be here,” Burrow said at the podium. “Thank you for having us so soon after the game so the seniors could be here. That means a lot to us, it’s a moment we’ll never forget. It truly does mean a lot that you did that so soon, so thank you.”

“It’s so awesome to be here. We’ll never forget it. It was a great season, but this is a great way to cap it off. So thank you so much.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow presents an LSU jersey to President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/HCxFFwhOEk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 17, 2020

Burrow then said he had a present for Trump and that’s when he gave him the jersey. Trump jokingly said: “I thought he was going to give me the Heisman Trophy. He’s just giving me a jersey.”

Burrow was the right player to present Trump the jersey because as the President mentioned, the LSU quarterback won the Heisman for his work this past season. He threw 60 touchdown passes which is now an NCAA record and he scored six total touchdowns in the win over the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff Championship.

“I’ve never been around a player like Joe, and obviously he’s very talented and he’s a leader, but day in and day out, he’s the same guy,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters in the final press conference before the game according to 247Sports. “Very focused, focused on the task at hand. It’s about execution and winning and being great. Last game he threw, what, eight touchdowns, and he wasn’t satisfied. I mean, that’s him.

“And you go out to practice, and I’ll ask him, how’s it going? I’ll go to pass rush and I’ll come to 7-on-7, how’s it going, Joe? And rarely does he tell me everything is fine. The guy is a perfectionist. It does rub off on our football team. He’s an outstanding leader.”

Burrow will now move on to the NFL and it’s likely he will be drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals jersey. And if he plays the same way he did in his final year at LSU, Burrow will be heading back to the White House to celebrate another championship very soon.