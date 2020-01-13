LSU Fan Already Partying Before National Championship in Thong and Tassels

The College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and LSU kicks off tonight and one fan is more than ready for the final contest of the college football season. One LSU fan is taking the game very seriously, as he was seen wearing just a thong and tassels in New Orleans, where the national championship will be played Monday night. And if you’re wondering if he’s cold, the weather is not an issue for him, as it’s a balmy 64 degrees.

There were a few Twitter users who had some interesting things to say about the fan’s attire as photos of him began to make their way around social media. One person wrote: “No amount of drinking would make that image go away if I walked up on him.”

“So glad that The Hat is the limit of our ‘superfan’ weirdness,” another person wrote.

The LSU fans are out in force on the French Quarter! pic.twitter.com/z5PfuA0W5X — Dr. Clemson (@mikemcmannmd) January 13, 2020

“I should have never looked at this lol,” a third person tweeted.

It’s clear the LSU fan is passionate about his team and odds are he won’t be the only one wearing some unique clothes for the big game. LSU has put together a strong season as they enter the game with a 14-0 record and they feature quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. The Tigers are looking for their fourth national championship in school history and their first since 2007.

“Yeah, you know, we didn’t talk about going to play for the National Championship,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said on Sunday via 247Sports. “We talked about we have to prepare to beat Clemson, one game at a time, just like we’ve done. We have trusted the process. Today is focus Friday. The guys are getting excited. They are getting antsy. I can feel it. I’m getting antsy, too. But I think we have to continue to work up through game time. They are going to make plays. We’re going to make plays. We have to work for 60 minutes and focus on winning the game and not worry about all the other stuff, block out all the noise just like we did all year.”

As for Clemson, they are the defending national champions and they are appearing in their fourth national title game in five years. Like LSU, Clemson is looking for their fourth national championship in school history and they are led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“This is the way it should be,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said via 247Sports. “Two great, great teams that have worked extremely hard to get to this point, and to be able to have it culminate tomorrow night in front of the whole country and probably a lot of people across the world, to watch a great college football game, it’s just an awesome thing, a blessing to be a part of.”