LSU Defeats Clemson in College Football Championship, and Fans Are Beyond Hype

The LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers entered Monday night’s primetime game with the opportunity to make a name as the greatest team in college football. LSU was looking for its first National Championship win since 2007 while Clemson was searching for back-to-back victories. The LSU Tigers ultimately took care of business and secured the biggest win of the year, as well as bragging rights, with their 42-25 effort.

The Clemson Tigers started the scoring early, taking a 7-0 lead after a touchdown run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter, but this advantage only lasted for a brief period of time. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow calmed down and immediately led four touchdown drives before halftime.

This production continued into the second half as Burrow threw for 442 yards and five touchdowns to build up a 42-25 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Clemson was unable to recover from this deficit and handed LSU its first National Championship victory of the College Football Playoffs era.

Following this win by LSU, the fans voiced their excitement on social media. They couldn’t believe that their favorite team had taken care of business when necessary. Seeing members of the National Champion-winning team hoist the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy was simply a surreal feeling.

Hall of Fame Family

Me whenever Randy Moss’ son does anything pic.twitter.com/Jort9yr8zk — Regular Nic (@HeWhoZangs) January 14, 2020

The LSU Tigers drew the most attention during the college football season for the play of quarterback Joe Burrow, but he was not the only player that would be potentially making a name in the NFL. LSU is also home to wide receiver Thaddeus Moss, who just happens to be the son of Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

The former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots star was in the building to watch his son play in the National Championship. He was rewarded with a performance that included two touchdowns. Moss only reached 36 yards on his five receptions, but his two scores helped pave the way for victory.

Honey Badger Approves

THE REAL DEATH VALLEY pic.twitter.com/v4wZ46rtpj — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 14, 2020

Tyrann Mathieu is currently making headlines as the hard-hitting safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was once a member of the LSU Tigers. The Honey Badger spent two years in the Bayou prior to a 2012 dismissal that saw him miss an entire season of football, and he has never lost the love for his former team.

Mathieu was on hand for the big game, and he was truly fired up about the result. He posted multiple tweets about LSU, as well as quarterback Joe Burrow. He also turned heads with a Chanel hoodie worth more than $3,500.

A Blessed Life

I’ve only started really watching college football and became an LSU fan in 2010 but boy am I happy I picked this team #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/Jpx4XrhrxO — fr!zz (@frizz3) January 14, 2020

The LSU Tigers had not won a National Championship since 2007, but they corrected that mistake with a dominating performance on Monday night. For the fans, this was a beautiful way to cap off an undefeated season in which Burrow cemented his spot as the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

For the newer fans, however, they were able to enjoy a truly historic moment. They hadn’t witnessed the previous National Championships from the early 2000s, and this was their opportunity to soak in the glorious moment.

Firework Display

When the Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers cemented their spots in the National Championship, they immediately set expectations for a high-flying offensive showcase. Both Burrow and Lawrence are extremely talented quarterbacks that can make big plays at a moment’s notice.

The end result played out how many expected. Both quarterbacks made plays and accounted for multiple touchdowns. Clemson may have struggled with consistency throughout the evening, but the game was one that drew attention for the pure entertainment.

No Doubt

LSU been the best team all year they deserve this 🤷🏿‍♂️ #NationalChampionship — R.L.B. III (@Stingrizay) January 14, 2020

Both Clemson and LSU entered the National Championship with undefeated records. They were undoubtedly the best teams in the nation and had repeatedly proved this to be true throughout the season. However, there were questions swirling about which team was truly the best.

In the opinion of the LSU fans, the greatness of their favorite team was never in doubt. This team was dominant in every game and continued to be during Monday’s primetime matchup.

Bad Bad Joe Burrow

Joe Burrows is a bad bad man #GeauxTigers — Jesse From High School 😎 (@ElDuderino40) January 14, 2020

There were no doubts about Burrow’s ability to lead the LSU offense to greatness prior to Monday’s game, but his performance in primetime cemented his spot as an all-time player in school history. The fans and former players will never forget him or the manner in which he led LSU to the Promised Land.

As it turns out, Burrow also joined rare company on Monday by completing the college football trifecta. He won the Heisman Trophy, secured an undefeated season and won the National Championship. Completing all three of these tasks is extremely rare.

Feline Definitions

With two teams using the “Tigers” name for their team, there were plenty of jokes made about how the National Championship would be a cat fight. Although some fans were simply confused about the best way to reference each of these teams. Do they say the full team name or refer to one by the school and the other by Tigers?

That is no longer an issue for football fans considering that LSU took care of business in New Orleans. The fans have decided that there is only one team worthy of being called the Tigers, and that team wears purple and yellow.

Coach Orgeron

Listening to #CoachO in the winning coach post game interview is always the 2nd best part of the game, just slightly behind seeing #LSUTigers win the #CollegeFootballNationalChampionship #GeauxTigers — Dee (@DeeCeeTalks) January 14, 2020

Many fans outside of Louisiana may not be innately familiar with Coach Ed Orgeron, but they quickly learned about him and his unique voice during the pregame festivities. The man who once served as USC’s interim coach is viewed as a lovable figure due to his coaching style, his personality, and the way he talks.

He may not be the easiest to understand at times, but the LSU fans do not care. They adore Coach O and never want him to leave the Bayou. He has shaped this team into one of college football’s best, and his reward was the National Championship.