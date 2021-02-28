Louis Nix III, Notre Dame Football Alum, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

✖

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that former Notre Dame defender Louis Nix III had been reported missing by his family. The authorities asked for the public's help in locating him. Hours later, family members confirmed that Nix had been found dead.

According to News4Jax, the JSO's dive team pulled a silver Hyundai out of a pond on Broxton Bay Drive, just south of River City Marketplace. The vehicle and tag number matched the description of Nix's vehicle. His brother told the station that the former football player was "gone." The vehicle was pulled from the water about a half-mile from the gas station where he was injured in a December shooting.

We mourn the loss of @NDFootball alumnus Louis Nix III, an All-American defensive lineman. We lift our prayers for Louis’ family, his Irish brothers, and all who loved him. Louis, we pray for you. https://t.co/xKnyoZfINs pic.twitter.com/Ppl5RXoda0 — The Fighting Irish 😷 (@FightingIrish) February 28, 2021

"Heartbreaking. Big Lou was one of the rarest human beings," former Notre Dame star Jonas Grey tweeted on Saturday. "Such a great dude that always had a good spirit and gave the whole team nothing but laughs. We will all miss you Lou. Prayers to his family. To all my ND brothers If you ever need anything even just to talk. I’m here."

Nix's family originally reported him missing on Wednesday. His mother said that he had been at his father's house but hadn't been seen since leaving. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted at 8 p.m. ET Saturday that Nix had been located but did not report on his condition.

Nix's brother told News4Jax that they were last in touch on Tuesday. They were supposed to meet up at the father's house, but Nix left early. "We kind of missed each other because once he got there, I had left to get something to eat, and I was on the way back, but he had already left by then,” he said.

Known as "Irish Chocolate," Nix played for Notre Dame from 2010 to 2013 and helped the team reach the national championship in 2012. He registered 122 tackles during his career, including 14 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but he did not play for the team due to multiple surgeries. He finished his NFL career with practice squad stints in New York, Jacksonville, and Washington.