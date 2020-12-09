Louis Nix III, Former Notre Dame Lineman, Shot in Chest at Florida Gas Station

✖

Louis Nix III, a former defensive lineman out of Notre Dame, was shot in the chest at a gas station in Florida. According to TMZ, police in Jacksonville, Florida say they responded to a gunfire call on Tuesday night and found Nix lying on the ground. Nix was rushed to the hospital, and the doctor told him he appeared to be a victim of an attempted robbery.

Nix went to social media after the shooting. "I just got shot," Nix said in the live video. “I was putting air in my tires. If I don't make it, I really do love everybody. I can't contact nobody right now. I love ya'll, man. If I don’t make it, this is the only way I can tell all my family members. My phone is about to die." On Wednesday morning, Nix gave an update on his heath and revealed the next step.

"I’m alive everyone," he wrote. "The bullet that hit me ricocheted off my sternum into my lung. Surgery is the next step so keep praying for me. Thank you all for the positive energy and prayers." Nix, 29, played for Notre Dame from 2011-2013. In 2011, Nix started 11 games and posted 45 tackles. In 2013, Nix recorded 50 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 11 starts. In his final season with the Fighting Irish, Nix notched 27 tackles and two tackles for loss in seven games. He missed the last part of the season due to a knee injury.

In 2014, Nix was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round. He didn't play in any games during his rookie year due to multiple knee surgeries. Nix was placed on waivers in 2015.

"I would say that he's worked hard in the offseason and, again, it's only June 2nd," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said to ESPN in 2015. "I think that he's really done a good job so far in our offseason program of making improvements from where he was last year. Again, he's healthy. Last year, he was injured. This year, he is healthy and he's able to be out there." The Giants picked up Nix off of waivers in 2015, and he played in four games. He was cut by the team before the start of the 2016 season but was then signed to the Washington Redskins practice squad. He was cut by Washington two weeks after he was signed and then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He was cut by the team in May 2017.