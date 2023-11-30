'Thursday Night Football' 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cowboys

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season starts with two teams in the thick of the NFC playoff race. The Seattle Seahawks are in Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys for Thursday Night Football. The game will start on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream on Prime Video. Fans can also see the game on NFL+.

The Seahawks (6-5) have lost their last two games but would make the playoffs if it began today. Last week, the Seahawks lost to the 49ers 31-13, and quarterback Geno Smith struggled, throwing for 180 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Smith was playing through an injury and should be healthier as he practiced the entire week with no issues.

"The difference was night and day," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, per the team's official website. "He was out there running practice and putting on a show for us as he does every week throwing the football all over the place. He did that exactly. He was full go the whole time, and that was not the case (last week). We don't want to make a big deal about it, but it was pretty obvious it was a big difference."

The Cowboys (8-3) are playing their best football as they have won five of their last six games. But they need to keep winning to stay with the Philadelphia Eagles who have the best record in the NFL (9-1). Quarterback Dak Prescott has been a big reason for the team's success, throwing for 1,298 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception in November, leading to him being named NFC Player of the Month.

"It's a credit to everything around me — the team, the organization, the coaches," Prescott told reporters, per the Cowboys' official website. "People are just handling their business and being prepared. The process has been amazing throughout this season. … Really, the challenge is just staying true to that process and not getting ahead, not getting overwhelmed and understanding that, as I say to myself, I haven't done s—. Regular season numbers are great, wins are most important but, at the end of the day, we're trying to stack and keep growing this team to make sure we're getting better each and every week."