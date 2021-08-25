Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

✖

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.

Michel was part of the 2018 Patriots team that beat the Rams in the Super Bowl. In the game, Michel rushed for 18 carries for 94 yards and scored the only touchdown in the 13-3 victory. Last season, Michel only played in nine games and rushed for 449 yards and one touchdown on 79 carries. At the time, Michel was dealing with a quadriceps injury. There were rumors of the Rams looking to trade for Michel since the Patriots had him on the trading block.

We've got a new face in LA ‼️ Welcome to the Rams, @Flyguy2stackz 👏 pic.twitter.com/57dm0ySbsW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 25, 2021

Before the start of training camp, the Rams lost rising star running back Cam Akers for the season after tearing his right Achilles tendon while working out. “He’s obviously a great runner, but he’s got ability as a pass-catcher coming from the backfield, and we can displace him and put him in the slot or the outside receiver location,” Rams head coach McVay said of Akers to the Los Angeles Daily News in June. “There’s not any limitations, but we’ll see how it comes to life.”

Michel will have a chance to see a lot of action right away since there's not a lot of experience at the running back position. It's likely that veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. will be the starter when the season begins, but if Michel is healthy, he will play a big part in a revamped Rams offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was acquired by the team earlier this year.

Michel was drafted by the Patriots No. 31 overall in 2018 from Georgia. He had a strong rookie season, rushing for 931 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. In 2019, Michel rushed for 912 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. During his time at Georgia, Michel rushed for 3,613 yards and 33 touchdowns in 47 games. He was MVP of the Rose Bowl Game in 2018 and helped the Bulldogs reached the National Championship game that same year.