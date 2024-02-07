Check Out Los Angeles Rams Coach's $14M Super Bowl-Sized Los Angeles Mansion

Sean McVay can have multiple Super Bowl parties at his home. When the Los Angeles Rams head coach led the team to a Super Bowl win during the 2021 season, he purchased a $14 million Super Bowl-sized mansion in the Hidden Hills of Los Angeles. The home is 9,000 square feet, and neighbors are Sylvester Stallone, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Kardashians (as of 2022). McVay has been the head coach of the Rams since 2017. In his seven seasons with the Rams, McVay has led the team to three NFC West titles, two NFC Championships and one Super Bowl win. In 2023, McVay led the Rams to a 10-7 record, but the team lost to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Before joining the Rams, McVay was an offensive coordinator at Washington from 2014 to 2016. He began his NFL coaching career in 2010 as an offensive assistant in Washington and was promoted to tight ends coach in 2011. McVay holds the record for being the youngest head coach in NFL history (30) and the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl (36). Here's a look at McVay's mansion in Los Angeles.

Front View (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) As we can see, the front view of the home is breathtaking. It's clear that McVay knew what he was doing when purchasing the home as it seems to have enough room for him, his friends and his family if he decides to host events and parties.

Back View (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) The back of the home is just as nice as the front. The pool along with the deck make McVay's mansion the place to be during the summer. One interesting thing is the backyard as there's a hill right behind the pool, which could be a little dangerous depending on how steep it is.

Living Room (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) Who would want to leave this room? Along with the fireplace and the outside view, the living room is arguably the best place in the home. McVay can relax and re-watch his team win the Super Bowl in this very spacious part of the mansion.

Theatre Room (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) Or McVay can re-watch the Super Bowl in this theatre room since it looks like a movie theatre. It's not clear what type of movies McVay watches, but he can host his share of movie nights as the room as everything he needs to have an enjoyable experience.

Bathroom (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) This is one of the seven bathrooms in the home. And to no surprise, this bathroom looks just as nice as any other place in the mansion. The shower stands out more than anything as it has enough space to relax and get ready for the day.

Bedroom (Photo: Courtesy of Compass) This is one of the six bedrooms in the house. Along with the large TV mounted to the wall and the fireplace, this bedroom has a little patio to see the Los Angeles skyline. This is another place in the home that makes it hard to leave.