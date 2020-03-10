Los Angeles Rams’ New Logo Leaks and Fans Lose It

The Los Angeles Rams have been working on re-branding the team since they relocated to LA from St. Louis in 2016. In April, the team is set to unveil its new branding which has apparently led to the new logo being leaked on the internet over the weekend. And to say the new logo sparked some interesting responses is a major understatement.

In 2019, the Rams suffered a disappointing season after reaching the Super Bowl in 2018. After winning their first three games, the Rams lost the next three contests and it was an up-and-down battle until the season came to an end. The Rams finished the year with a 9-7 record, but they missed out on the playoffs.

“We get 16 opportunities like we’ve talked about,” McVay said before the team’s final game of the year back in December via Rams Wire. “This represents the final game of the season for this team. love those guys in the locker room and want to make sure I do my part to try to have a good performance and cap it off the right way.”

Here’s a look at what fans have to say about the new logo.

The New Logo

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports shared the Rams hat with the new logo which will make its debut during the NFL Draft at the end of April. It’s a very different look from the previous logo and fans on Twitter did not hold back.

Jared Goff

It’s the Jared Goff of hats — Justin (@jtmac21) March 8, 2020

This fan believes the hat is like Jared Goff who is the Rams starting quarterback. Fans have been critical of Goff last year as he threw just 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. It’s likely this fan will not be buying the new Rams hat.

Chargers

Kinda looks like the Chargers logo.



This leaked logo looks horrible. — Omar Hersi (@HerciMerci) March 9, 2020

One fan compares the new logo what the Los Angeles Chargers have. The reason for it is the apparent lightning bolt that circles the LA on it. Could this mean the Rams are very impressed with the Chargers logo?

Hybrid

It looks like a hybrid between a ram’s horn and the charger lightning bolt. — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) March 8, 2020

This Twitter user believes the lighting bolt is a mix between that and a Rams horn. This means the Rams likely taken the horn from the previous logo and placed it in the new logo to make it look like a lightning bolt, which is confusing fans.

New Team

Are the Rams and Chargers combining teams now? — H. Fox (@CCtapwater) March 8, 2020

With the Rams and Chargers now in Los Angeles, could a new team be in the mix based on the new logo? Obviously, that’s unlikely, but based on the new logo it’s a valid question. In fact, it might be better for the teams to combine because it will give them a better chance to win the Super Bowl.

Possible Alternate

there is no way in hell that thing is anything more than an alternate — Matthew (@MatthewR2415) March 8, 2020

This fan believes the new logo is an alternate because it’s too bad to be the real thing. This hasn’t been confirmed by the team and it won’t be confirmed until the start of the draft. But with the team re-branding, this new logo is likely the real thing.

LA Fitness

Looks like this should be the logo to LA Fitness, not a professional football team. — Albert (@Albertg34) March 8, 2020

New logo for the Rams? No. But this fan believes it would be a great new logo for LA Fitness which is the most popular gyms in the country. It’s not known if LA Fitness needs a new logo, but it’s clear Rams fans are not okay with the change.