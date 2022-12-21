Los Angeles Lakers Owner Engaged to 'SNL' Alum

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is getting married. According to TMZ Sports, the 61-year-old is engaged to Saturday Night Live alum Jay Mohr. TMZ Sports says the couple, who have been dating for several years as they bonded over sports and comedy, are "ecstatic" about their relationship developing over time and are ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

Buss and Mohr began "quietly" dating back in 2017 as the two have been seen at Lakers games together. Buss has expressed her love for Mohr in several Instagram posts over the years. In one post, Buss shared a photo of her and Mohr embracing, and she wrote: "Happiness. Love. Joy. That's what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture taken at our friend's wedding in June tells the story, our story. I guess a girl can have it all."

Buss was married to volleyball player Steve Timmons from 1990-1993 and dated Phil Jackson from 1999-2016. She and her five siblings took over ownership of the Lakers when their father, Jerry Buss, died in 2013. However, Buss is the Lakers' president and their representative on the NBA Board of Governors. In 2020, Buss became the first female controlling owner to lead her team to an NBA Championship.

This year Buss produced a Hulu docuseries called Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers. In an interview with Esquire, Buss talked about how the series it's not like HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. "It takes your breath away when somebody else can tell your story," Buss said. "I thought those kinds of things were protected. As I've learned, we're public domain, as long as the story is told accurately. There were a lot of things that were not accurate in Winning Time. But as long as there wasn't intent to defame anybody… I guess that's the hardest thing to prove. So that's the legal lesson of the day. But I'm not telling people not to watch it. I watched it because you know what? I missed my dad. I think John C. Reilly captured a lot of my dad in his performance."

Mohr 52, was featured on Saturday Night Live from 1993-1995. He's also known for his roles in movies such as Jerry Maguire, Small Soldiers, Go, Are We There Yet?, The Adventures of Pluto Nash and Street Kings. Mohr also appeared in the television shows CSI: Miami, Las Vegas, Mont, The West Wing, and Last Comic Standing where he was the host and executive producer from 2003-2004.