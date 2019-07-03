Los Angeles Angels Manager Brad Ausmus Bursts out in Tears Discussing Tyler Skaggs’ Death

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away on Monday after he was found unconscious in his hotel room.

The Angels manager, Brad Ausmus, broke down in tears when talking about the 27-year-old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The team all got together, a couple times, and some of the guys spoke. But I think most importantly, in the end, we were able to talk about Tyler and laugh about some of the stories and some of the goofy things he did [and] listen to some of his music. So, it was good,” Ausmus said just before breaking down in tears.

.@Angels manager Brad Ausmus breaks down in tears while discussing the team’s response to Tyler Skaggs’ death https://t.co/9XpkwF8B0q pic.twitter.com/PQsnP9GHKT — KTLA (@KTLA) July 2, 2019

Skaggs was found in his hotel room just hours before the teams game against the Texas Rangers — which was the first of a four-game series.

The game was canceled and will pick back up on Tuesday with a moment of silence before the first pitch.

Although the Southlake Police Department believe no foul play was involved and that the left-handed pitcher did not commit suicide, the cause of death is still unknown at this time and will not become public knowledge until early October, when the autopsy is finalized.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will begin the process on Tuesday but won’t be finished until Oct. 2, and Skaggs family has requested that the report stay private until it’s completed.

Skaggs just got married to his wife Carli Skaggs back in December.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels organization said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs was drafted to the Angels right out of high school in 2009. He was traded just a year later to the Diamondbacks, but then traded right back to the Angels in 2013.

This past season, Skaggs has been a key player to the Angels team, making an excellent comeback after having Tommy John surgery which caused him to miss a year.