Longtime ESPN Anchor to Leave Network

A longtime ESPN anchor is leaving the network. According to Front Office Sports, Neil Everett is the latest on-air talent to leave ESPN as Disney continues its downsizing. Everett is known for his work on SportsCenter and reacted to the news with Front Office Sports.

"Bartender…last call," Everett said. "ESPN changed my life, but now it's time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter." Everett, 61, will look to increase his role with the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers. Front Office Sports says the Portland native has a few side projects in the works as well.

Everett and Stan Verett have worked together on SportsCenter since 2009. On Twitter, Verrett wrote, "I started at ESPN in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined up for 'SportsCenter' from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous, and a pro's pro. He's moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That'll never change."

Front Office Sports says Everett was offered a new contract at a reduced salary, similar to Kenny Mayne in 2021. Everett reportedly turned the offer down, and another source said that his contract was not renewed, which was then confirmed by an ESPN spokesman. In July 2021, Everett's contract was renewed along with Verrett, Ashley Brewer and Linda Cohn. Everett has been covering the Trail Blazers for two years as he works the pregame and postgame shows.

"It's a delight to be able to join the great broadcast crew of my hometown team," Everett said when he landed the job with the Trail Blazers in 2021, per The Spun. "I look forward to returning to the Pacific Northwest and working hard to provide the best fans in the league in Rip City a great television broadcast."

Everett joined ESPN in 2000 as an anchor for ESPNEWS and SportsCenter. He moved to the network's Los Angeles production facility in March 20009 to co-host the 1 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter with Verrett. Before joining ESPN, Everett worked at different affiliates in Honolulu, Hawaii, including KGMB-TV where he was the sports director and weekday anchor. Before his TV news career, Everett served as an assistant athletic director and sports information director at Hawaii Pacific University. He was also the communications director for the Jeep Aloha and Jeep Oahu bowls.