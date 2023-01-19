Lolo Jones Dealing With Multiple Stalkers

Olympic track star Lolo Jones is dealing with a scary situation. Jones says within the past year, she's dealt with three different male stalkers that she says have greatly impacted her life. The 40-year-old revealed in a social media post on Jan. 18, writing that each man "crossed the line," jeopardizing her safety and that of her loved ones. One of her stalkers invaded her personal space, with Jones noting that he broke into the training center where she worked out and stayed there overnight hoping to see her there.

In another instance, she says one of her stalkers "has continued to harass my friends in attempts to reach me." The other showed up at her personal residence and told authorities that she invited him to live with her. Obviously, it was a lie. She's fed up with the ordeal, writing, "I'm DONE," she said. "If there was any confusion here is me being very f***ing clear: I'm not interested. EVER. This is not the way to go."

Jones shared a photo of surveillance cameras capturing one of the stalkers outside of her home. The photo included a timeline of when the man rang her doorbell and motion censors of the man. Jones shared tips on how to deal with stalkers, including instructing victims to call the police and carry protection such as pepper spray. The level of involvement from authorities is unknown, but hopefully making it public will calm things down.

Since her post, Jones has received a ton of support from her followers. Grammy-winning writer and producer Brian-Michael Cox commented, "Crazy. Sorry to hear that you're going thru this."

Outside of her athleticism, Jones is most known for her religious beliefs. As a devout Christian, she's been open about the difficulty in vowing to save herself for marriage and remaining abstinent.