Logan Paul Tells Floyd Mayweather to ‘Bring It On’ Despite Loss to KSI

YouTube personality, Logan Paul may be fresh off the heels of a loss to Olajide “KSI” Olatunji by split decision, but he appears ready to step back into the boxing ring. He recently posted a screenshot of an article about Floyd Mayweather and wrote: “bring it [Floyd Mayweather].” The 42-year-old boxer is returning from retirement and has plans of fighting in 2020.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) wrote on Instagram last Thursday that he will be making a return to the ring. This followed another post in which he was shown sitting next to UFC president Dana White. In the caption, Mayweather wrote that he and White would be working together to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.

Mayweather has not responded to Paul just yet, but there is still time for the two fighters to reach an agreement about a fight. Although many users on social media don’t envision a scenario in which Paul will find a way to compete in this fight.

“He would send you to the hospital,” one user wrote in response to Paul, while another said that the YouTuber couldn’t beat a FIFA gamer, so there is no chance that he could compete with Mayweather.

Despite the considerable age gap between the two boxers, as well as a difference in experience levels, Paul is still willing to enter the boxing ring with the undefeated Mayweather. Although he could potentially earn a lot of money by doing so.

Back in 2017, the UFC served as the co-promoter of a “money fight” between Mayweather and MMA star Conor McGregor. This event nearly broke every pay-per-view and box office record for a fight. Mayweather was guaranteed $100 million for the bout but ultimately took home $275 million while McGregor left with $85 million after losing the fight. The boxer took home more money due to his role as a co-promoter.

While Paul waits for a response from Mayweather, he will focus on formally appealing the loss to KSI that occurred in early November. As he explained in a video posted a week after the fight, Paul believes that he shouldn’t have been docked two critical points for hitting KSI behind the head. The last time a boxer was given this penalty was when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off. Paul doesn’t believe that the punishment doesn’t fit his particular crime.

Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty