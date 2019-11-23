Logan Paul Claims Referee Botched Decision in KSI Boxing Match

On Saturday, Nov. 9, YouTube star, Logan Paul lost a boxing match with Olajide “KSI” Olatunji by split decision. This was his second defeat at the hands of his rival in the ring, but Paul is not satisfied with the result. He will be formally appealing the defeat while saying that the referee botched the decision.

During the fight with KSI, Paul was docked two points by the referee for hitting his opponent behind the head. This happened in the fourth round and ultimately played a role in the outcome of the bout.

“I did some research and the last time two points were taken away from a professional fight was, like, over a decade ago,” Paul said in a video released on YouTube. “It doesn’t happen a lot. One of the times that it happened was when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off and spit it on the floor, which was one of the nastiest things that’s ever happened in boxing. … It’s one of those situations where the punishment simply did not fit the crime.”

As Paul explained, he doesn’t feel like the outcome of the fight was correct, which is the reason that he will be appealing the decision. However, this choice to file the appeal was not made in haste. He explained that he took some time after the loss to search within and determine the true reason for his decision.

Is Paul appealing the decision because he doesn’t want another loss attached to his name, or is there a different reason? After a week off that he spent examining the entire situation, Paul believes that he is actually making the right choice.

“One of my biggest fears with this whole thing is being a sore loser,” Paul said. “And that’s why I’m making this video a week after the fight. It’s ’cause I really had to check myself and make sure I wasn’t doing this because I was afraid of losing… By no means am I afraid of losing. In fact, I welcome it because it’s the only way I tend to experience growth in my life.”

While it’s unclear as to if Paul will win his formal appeal, it does not appear possible that a third battle will be taking place between him and KSI. Speaking in an interview following the second victory, the YouTuber/rapper sees no reason to fight Paul for a third time.

“I feel like it’s over because he had two chances to beat me,” KSI said to Entertainment Tonight. “I was a champion. He had a chance to beat me last year — he didn’t. He had a chance to beat me this year — still didn’t, so it’s done right now. I feel like it’s finished.”

Photo Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty