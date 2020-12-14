Lindsay Brewer Is All-Smiles in New Track Day Photo

✖

Racing driver Lindsay Brewer just gave her followers a glimpse into her life at high speeds. She posted photos from Willow Springs Raceway, a popular track outside of Los Angeles. She was all smiles before jumping into the driver's seat of a BMW M3 for some laps as part of a track day.

Brewer posted a series of photos on Instagram, as well as a video, from the entertaining day. She showed herself posing next to a light blue BMW M3 and then with friends by other high-powered cars. Brewer also posted a video showed that showed her on the track at Willow Springs, following behind a Mercedes and a Porsche. According to other posts on Instagram, there were some serious track machines taking part in the action, including an Audi R8 and a C8 Corvette.

As Brewer previously revealed, she is a fan of blue M3s. She posted a series of photos in early November that showed her posing next to a BMW with the top down. She explained that the light blue paint scheme was actually a new vinyl wrap on her beloved car. She showed off the new look while heading out for a drive in the convertible.

Brewer is a rising name in both the modeling industry and the motorsports world. She started her racing career in karts but later graduated to far more powerful vehicles. She has frequently headed to Las Vegas, the home of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, for various events. One example is the Saleen Cup, which pitted Young Drivers (28 and under) against Pro-Am Drivers (29 and older) in professionally-maintained racecars. Brewer took part in this event and finished in fifth place in the Young category.

Brewer previously revealed during a 2015 interview that she wants to make a name for herself in one of motorsports' biggest series. "My ultimate goal is to become a female IndyCar racer," Brewer said to the Ralston Valley Review. "I want to compete in the Indy 500, and, hopefully, one day win."

While she hasn't quite reached the Indy 500, Brewer has continued to turn heads with her social media profile. She has shown off some of her skills behind the wheel, driving a variety of cars, such as the McLaren 570s and a Ferrari F8. She has also continued modeling a variety of outfits while posing with these vehicles.