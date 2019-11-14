Le’Veon Bell Tells Antonio Brown Don’t ‘Do Too Much Over Social Media’

Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown know each other very well as they were both members of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013-2018. And while Brown, who is now a free agent after short stints with the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots, is dealing with a number of issues, Bell is now with the New York Jets and has some advice for his former teammate. Bell recently spoke to Pro Football Talk and he told Brown to take it easy on Twitter and Instagram.

“I think my biggest advice would be maybe not try to do too much over social media. I mean everybody kind of watches him and follows him and wants to hear what he has to say. So try to keep all the positive energy if you are on social media and try not to post negative things,” Bell said.

Ever since Brown was cut by the Patriots in September he has been sounding off on social media. His most recent rant came last week when he took aim at the NFL for dragging its feet on talking to him about the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!” Brown said on Twitter. “Making money off my sweat and blood F— the [NFL] I’ll never play in that s— treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f— your self.”

In Brown’s defense, he did go back on social media a few hours later to explain why he was frustrated. Brown wrote on Twitter, “I’m just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name. I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I’m very emotional about that. I’m determined to make my way back to the NFL asap.”

Brown and Bell made quite the duo when they were on the Steelers. Bell was named the Pro Bowl three times during their time together while Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl five times. Also, both players were named to the All-Pro First Team in 2014 and 2017. Things did end well for the two as Bell held out the entire 2018 season while Brown demanded a trade once the 2018 season came to an end.