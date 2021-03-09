Les Miles out as Kansas Football Coach

✖

Les Miles is no longer the head football coach of the Kansas Jayhawks. On Monday evening, Miles and the school "mutually agreed to part ways," after he was put on administrative leave. On Friday, Kansas began a full review of the accusations against Miles for inappropriate behavior toward female students while he was the head coach at LSU.

"I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program," Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement, as reported by ESPN. "There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program." Mike DeBord, the team's offensive coordinator, will serve as the program's acting head coach until an interim head coach is announced. Long also said the school will use a search firm to help in finding Miles' replacement.

A report released on behalf of LSU showed that an internal investigation at the school in 2013 accused Miles of inappropriate behavior toward female students. The report didn't find any sexual relationships with any of the women, but Miles allegedly contacted some of them via Facebook and text. He also allegedly met one of the women off-campus and kissed at least one of them.

"This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family," Miles said in a statement on Monday. "I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football."

Miles, 67, posted a 3-18 record in his two seasons at Kansas, including a 0-9 record in 2019. He joined Kansas after spending 12 seasons with LSU (2005-2016). Miles won 114 games at LSU including a national championship in 2007. He also won two SEC titles (2003, 2007) and was named AP College Football Coach of the Year in 2011.