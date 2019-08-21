Ahead of Celebrity Fight Lenny Dykstra Says Bagel Boss Has 1-Inch Penis

Former baseball star Lenny Dykstra continues to take shots at the Bagel Boss Guy. TMZ was able to get a hold of Dykstra and he did not hold back when it comes to what he thinks of viral video star who’s real name is Chris Morgan.

“It’s not our fault he’s got a 1-inch d—,” Dykstra said to TMZ. “On the 28th of September, you’re gonna see a f—ing a— kicking… If I don’t beat him, I’ll be a ballerina dancer.”

The reason the former Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets star is going after Morgan is they are getting ready to fight each other next month. Dykstra has signed with celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman in order to make this bout against Morgan a reality. The two are set to face off in Atlantic City, but who will have the advantage? According to Morgan, age will help him overcome the differences in athleticism and size.

“He’s one of the best in the world but he’s got 15 years over me,” Morgan, 45 said. “No offense but I’m younger, I’m stronger, I’m faster. Let everyone have your opinions. Just wait for it because I have the confidence and I know what I’m capable of.” He’s got the reach but I’ve got the stance. I’ve got the power. I don’t think you need to question it any further.”

We know how Dykstra is getting ready for the fight, but what about Morgan? The Bagel Boss has reportedly has been working out three to four times a week at a Mixed Martial Arts gym in Garden City. The 155-pound man has been “walking, throwing fists, [doing] push-ups, cardio.”

Morgan might have the age advantage over Dykstra, but that doesn’t mean he will win. In fact, it would not be a surprise to see Dykstra listed as the favorite considering the reason Morgan is famous is for going off at a bagel shop and then getting beat up because of it.

Dykstra played in the major leagues from 1985-1996. He spent the first five seasons with the Mets and helped the team win the World Series in 1986. Dykstra spent the rest of his career with the Phillies where he was a three-time All-Star and he won the Silver Slugger Award in 1993.