LeBron James Posts Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Wears Signature Sneakers Ahead of First Lakers Game Since Death

Tonight marked the first Los Angeles Lakers game since the death of their former teammate Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. To mark the somber occasion, LeBron James is wearing Bryant’s signature sneakers. James took to Instagram to remember the late superstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 31, 2020 at 4:21pm PST

“My brother,” James wrote in the caption, along with hashtags for ‘Mamba 4 Life,’ ‘RIP Kobe’ and ‘RIP Gigi,’ a reference to Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, who was also killed in the crash along with seven other victims, including the pilot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

James had previously spoken out about the loss of Bryant and his daughter in a touching Instagram post days after the accident.

“I’m not ready but here I go,” James wrote. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!”

He followed that up with another tribute, this time a video clip of he and Bryant embracing at the sidelines of a recent game. James, along with teammate Anthony Davis, each got Kobe Bryant tattoos earlier this week to commemorate the loss as well.

Bryant was killed around 10 a.m. PT Sunday morning when a helicopter he’d chartered crashed into some nearby terrain outside the Calabasas area. The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, who have asked the public’s help with any photos that could help indicate what the weather was like around that time, given the helicopter did not have a black box on board.

Victims of the crash include Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Payton Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Sarah Chester and the pilot, Ara Zobayan. Vanessa Bryant has urged fans to help the victims’ families via MambaOnThree.org.

The Lakers were scheduled to play the Clippers in Los Angeles Tuesday night. However, the game was postponed, making tonight’s game against the Trail Blazers the Lakers’ first since Bryant’s death.