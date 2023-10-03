LeBron James Gives Health Update on Son Bronny Following Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James is getting ready for the 2023-24 NBA season and has made an announcement about his son. While speaking to the media on Monday, the four-time NBA champion gave an update on Bronny James who suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC) during the summer.

"If he was to walk through the door right now," LeBron James said during his press conference, per E! News, "you wouldn't even know he had what he had because of how well he's moving. How vibrant he is. It's just a beautiful thing to be able to have him where he is today."

Bronny James was in the hospital for three days after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 25. A month after the incident, the James family revealed that the cardiac arrest was likely caused by a congenital heart defect. USC Trojans basketball head coach Andy Enfield said Bronny is doing very well.

"He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him," he told reporters after the Sept. 25 practice via ESPN. "He's around when he can be. And he's getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete."

LeBron James said his 21st season will be all about his son. "Obviously I'm gonna dedicate this season to Bronny, because of the incident that happened this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers star said. And the understanding that it just puts everything into perspective. No matter what's going on, in your life at that point and time, the only thing that matters is your family. To see what he had to go through, or what he's been through, over the last few months, you know it's been a lot. I can only imagine how it's been for him because it's been a lot for me, it's been a lot for our family."

Bronny James, 18, announced in May he will be playing at USC. He played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles and was ranked the 26th-best player in the country by 247Sports. Bronny was selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game and was named to the United States team for the Nike Hoops Summit.