LeBron James to Change Jersey Number for 2023-24 Season

LeBron James will wear a different jersey number for the 2023-24 NBA season. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN that the Los Angeles Lakers legend will change his number from No. 6 back to No. 23 due to the death of NBA legend Bill Russell.

"It's LeBron's decision," Paul, James' agent and longtime friend, said. He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell." Following Russell's death last summer, the NBA retired No. 6 across the league. However, those who were wearing No. 6 before the move could continue to wear it as they were grandfathered in. Russell died on July 31, 2022, at the age of 88.

LeBron James will officially switch his jersey number back to #23 next season pic.twitter.com/KfkxbMVOtT — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) July 16, 2023

"For us to lose such an icon, it was heartbreaking for all of us," James told ESPN at the start of training camp in September. "I mean, no matter if you play the game, watch the game or a part of the game. We all know what Bill Russell meant to the NBA, obviously to the Celtics off the floor as well, as far as his heroism ... and what he meant to Black people, being able to speak about issues that are not comfortable. For me to be able to wear No. 6 this season — I'm not sure if I'll continue to do it, but right now I'm going to wear it in honor of him. It means a lot to me."

James wore No. 23 when he entered the league as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. He switched to No. 6 in 2010 when he joined the Miami Heat but went back to No. 23 for his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. James kept No. 23 when he joined the Lakers in 2018 before switching to No. 6 in 2021.

Russell is considered to be one of the 10 best players in NBA history. He spent his entire career with the Boston Celtics (1956-1969) and led the team to 11 NBA championships. Russell was named NBA MVP five times, selected to play in the All-Star game 12 times, named to the All-NBA Team 11 times and won the rebounding title four times. Russell was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team last year but is also a member of the league's 50th, 35th and 25th Anniversary Teams.