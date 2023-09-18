'NBA 2K24': Despite Flaws, Basketball Video Game Does Its Job (Review)

One of the challenges of developing a sports video game is delivering year after year. Fans of the EA Sports Madden NFL franchise have criticized the company for being the same every year as well as taking away some of the features players enjoyed. 2K just released NBA 2K24, marking the 25th anniversary of the franchise. The series has earned multiple awards over the years, and while the latest edition is enjoyable, some issues prevent it from being the best.

The strength of NBA 2K24 is the gameplay, as the game is as smooth as any sports game you will play this year. 2K added ProPlay to the basketball video game, and it's a feature that sources animations and movements via on-court NBA action. Getting the timing of shooting does take some time to hammer down, but playing an NBA or WNBA game is enjoyable because of the enhanced graphics and the accuracy of how the players look and play like they do in real life.

The typical game modes such as MyNBA, MyTeam and MyCareer return in this year's game. MyNBA brought back the different eras but added the LeBron Era which allows players to relive some of LeBron James' most memorable moments. This is something I enjoy because not only can players re-write NBA history, but 2K does a good job recreating the different eras so that players don't feel like they are playing with the 1990s Chicago Bulls in a 2023 setting.

(Photo: Courtesy of 2K)

And I have to give credit to 2K for building the WNBA part of NBA 2K24. The gameplay and enhancements are strong and the addition of "In Pursuit of Greatness" in The W makes this game a must for WNBA fans.

Another new feature is Mamba Moments which is similar to what NBA2K did with Michael Jordan last year. This is a a great way to pay homage to Kobe Bryant as fans can play in some of his most memorable games. This feature is fun because it allows fans to learn how much Bryant meant to the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA.

When it comes to the weaknesses, MyCareer and MyTeam have some issues that are common with other current games. The paywall for both features can be frustrating, especially for those who have paid $100 for the Mamba edition of the game. If a fan wants to be at the top of MyCareer and MyTeam, opening up your wallet is the key to success because it takes too much time to build your team and/or player if you don't. One interesting aspect of MyCareer this year is that it's more about the on-court action than it is about the story. This is understandable because the story segments in MyCareer can be too long, but I was surprised to see MyCarrer jump right into the on-court action and not develop a backstory like they did in previous versions.

Overall, the reviews for NBA 2K24 have not been great. The series set a standard, and compared to other games in the series, NBA 2K24 falls short in terms of being an award-winning game. However, that doesn't mean this year's game is not enjoyable and slightly addicting. The gameplay and limited new features will keep fans occupied for a while. The love for the NBA is in this game, and that's vital for its success. But future NBA 2K games will need to be more player-friendly for it to be the go-to sports video game for everyone.