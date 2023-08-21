LeBron James Attends Dodgers Game With Son Bronny James Month After Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James and his family enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles, the 38-year-old NBA star was seen with his wife and two sons at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Saturday night to see the team take on the Miami Marlins, per the New York Post. The outing comes nearly one month after James' son Bronny collapsed due to cardiac arrest on USC's campus on July 25.

The James family attended the Dodgers game because it was James' bobblehead night. Also, the Los Angeles Lakers star accepted a $100,000 check for his LeBron James Family Foundation, supporting education initiatives in Akron, Ohio. James and his family got to see a good outing from the Dodgers as they beat the Marlins 3-1 in the night contest of a doubleheader. Dodgers star Mookie Betts acknowledged James with a salute both times after hitting his two home runs.

Bronny James, 18, was released from the hospital three days after his medical incident. He collapsed during basketball practice, and a 911 call revealed the moments after the scare. "We need an ambulance — immediately," the caller said, per TMZ Sports. "Listen, listen, listen, get an ambulance here now." Shortly after Bronny was released from the hospital, LeBron James shared a video of him playing piano in late July.

In May, Bronny announced he will play college basketball at USC after playing high school at Sierra Canyon High Schoo in Los Angeles. 247Sports ranked Bronny as the fourth-best player in California and the 22nd-best player in the country. In April, Bronny spoke to reporters about being named a McDonald's All-American and getting invited to the Nike Hopp Summit.

"I always believe in myself; I try to keep a healthy mindset for myself. But I have goals," he said, per Sports Illustrated. "I know other people have goals. Whatever the decision is, it is what it is, but I'm happy with the outcome of it." Bronny also talked about the transformation he made from 2022 to 2023. "It's always been consistency," Bronny stated. "I feel like I've grown at a nice pace throughout my four years of my high school career. So, I feel like me being consistent with doing my workouts and recovery and getting that right mindset has been a great part of me being successful."