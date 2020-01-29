LeBron James Speaks out Again About Kobe Bryant's Death, Reveals Video

LeBron James shared another tribute to Kobe Bryant on Instagram on Tuesday evening. He posted a video clip from a recent game, where James stopped to embrace Bryant on the sidelines. The heartwarming moment had fans throwing up purple and yellow hearts all over again.

James shared the brief clip with an infinity emoji, writing "[forever] my brother!!" in the caption. He addressed Bryant directly, adding: "I love you man!!" He also added several emojis, including a broken heart, prayer hands, a crown and a snake, referencing Bryant's nickname as the Black Mamba.

The video it self showed James jogging over to Bryant's seat with a big smile on his face. The two shared a quick high five followed by a tight hug, laughing and joking all the while. It was taken on Dec. 29 at a game between the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the STAPLES Center in L.A. James reached out an arm to someone sitting beside Bryant as well, and in other photos that seat was occupied by his daughter, Gianna.

James' post got over 18 million views on Tuesday night, and comments from other grieving for Bryant. Some of the top comments came from other celebrities such as Snoop Dogg.

"Brotherhood king," he wrote, "it's on u now [nephew] do what u do we all got [prayers]."

"Beautiful man. What's taken from us here become angels up there. Go make him proud brody," added comedian Marlon Wayans.

Bryant was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The aircraft was carrying him, 13-year-old Gianna and seven others. There were no survivors. The sudden tragedy shocked the nation, and James had particular reason to be shaken by the timing.

James surpassed Bryant's all-time scoring record in the NBA on Saturday night, less than 24 hours before Bryant's passing. Bryant's last Instagram post was a photo from this same Dec. 29 game showing himself and James laughing together.

"On to #2!" Bryant wrote. "Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next."

James has already said a few words about Bryant's passing since Sunday, though he has admitted that it is hard for him. On Monday night, he made his first post in tribute to his former teammate.

"I'm Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!" James started the post. "I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. [What the f—]!!"

"I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids," he continued. "I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this s— on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!"

"There's so much more I want to say but just can't right now because I can't get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!" James finished.