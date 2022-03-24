LeBron James Ripped for Supporting Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Deshaun Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns, which led to LeBron James showing him a lot of love. With James being a Browns fan, he went to Twitter to show his support from Watson. Fans then began to attack James because of Watson’s 22 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct allegations during massage sessions.

Once the trade was official, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement. “We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson, the Haslams said. “We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.

“It was pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities, and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere, and candid. In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field.” Here’s a look at fans going after James.

James is Ready

https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1504910729165611008?s=20&t=BbRgXdG8f4ZSIFMVUUaMQA

One person replied: “I love you brother,but I can’t feel you on this. I have two daughters that I have no problem to going to prison for when someone like this after doing what he did walks and then the NFL rewards him……this some bulls—. Here’s hoping the browns go 0-17.”

No GOAT

https://twitter.com/Xavierv_23/status/1506240196026802176?s=20&t=B2_h92EzlqLqZdiKLlLK5Q

Another person wrote: “I think a lot of people that look up to you and feel empowered by all you have done, will feel really hurt by you tweeting this.”

Disappointed

https://twitter.com/Bobdabu78036012/status/1505297158777491460?s=20&t=B2_h92EzlqLqZdiKLlLK5Q

One person tweeted: “You’re wrong on this, LeBron. Those accusations against Deshaun Watson are credible and are worse than the accusations against Ben Roethlisberger.”

Strong Message

https://twitter.com/AlexVSports/status/1504933226858508292?s=20&t=B2_h92EzlqLqZdiKLlLK5Q

Another person said: “Really? All these abusers and people who have done horrible things forgiven and allowed to play. But Kap, who did nothing wrong still can’t get a fair shake.”

Punishment

https://twitter.com/Augustkb1/status/1504926648650637318?s=20&t=B2_h92EzlqLqZdiKLlLK5Q

One fan asks: “Come on man. Dude still has 22 civil suits to settle and you’re celebrating because he’s going to Cleveland? Why don’t you go with him then?”

No Longer a Fan

https://twitter.com/HaleyOSomething/status/1504950045795401733?s=20&t=B2_h92EzlqLqZdiKLlLK5Q

One person said: “He’s real good—he averages just a little over 22 active civil suits —sexual assault and sexual misconduct included, for his career. Impressive stats.”

Stick to One Team

https://twitter.com/mldiffley/status/1504910904428802050

And this fan said: “You were just literally a rams fam 3 weeks ago. You switch up quicker than lebron on the cavs, I mean on the heat, I mean on the cavs again …. Still not a peep about Ukraine tho.”