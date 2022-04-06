LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs, and Fans Have Jokes
The Los Angeles Lakers' season has come to an end. The team, led by LeBron James, was officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Lakers were looking to compete in the play-in tournament but have not found any consistency as they have lost the last seven games.
Before the start of the season, the thought was the Lakers were going to win their second title in three years as the team featured James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. But with James and Davis missing games with injuries and Westbrook struggling the entire season, the Lakers will now focus on how they can bounce back next year.
"Our goal was to win a championship," Davis said after the loss on Tuesday, per ESPN. "Feel like we had the pieces, but injuries got in the way of that. And that was the difference in the season. I think even though we lost games where all of us was on the floor -- me, Bron, Russ -- I think we're three great players, but we would have figured it out if we logged more minutes together. But we weren't able to do that, which makes it tough to be able to compete for a championship when your three best players haven't logged enough minutes together." Here's a look at fans going after the Lakers for missing the playoffs.
Eliminated
The Lakers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/TMv5m8en6G— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2022
One fan said: "It's actually a relief because it was torture just watching the Lakers hang by hair thin threads trying to rely on their glory days from 2 yrs ago. Then having to hear excuse after excuse on why they "deserve" to be in the playoffs or are a better team than their record."
The Shining Moment
It’s over.— who did this’ fam (@LakerFan9888102) April 6, 2022
One Shining Moment.
The 2021-2022 Los Angeles Lakers.pic.twitter.com/4Ip7JxK85e
Another fan said: "Any realistic Laker fan should've known this season was doomed to begin with when we used our roster spots on Bazemore, DJ, and Nunn and that horrendous trade for Russ. I can't believe y'all actually had expectations for this team when it was badly built to begin with."
Failure
The biggest failure in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/tllRJv8P5A— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) April 3, 2022
One Twitter user wrote: "Truth be told, they played a total of 13 games together for an average of 4.9 MIN per game...That's not enough to even consider making an impact. AD is 100% correct in his statement!"
Not Good History
The Lakers have only missed the playoffs 12 times in their 74-year history.
7 of those have come in the last 9 seasons. pic.twitter.com/6R45ZCfxSK— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 6, 2022
Another person tweeted: "The league gets more and more competitive as the years pass. The Lakers have won damn near 23% of the championships played during that time. Missing the playoffs here and there is ok. Lil SWOT analysis and theyll be right back in contention for another championship next season."
Fake Championship
What I’m about to say is the most important thing I’ve said in a long time.
(drum roll)
Lebron’s bubble title does NOT count. He hasn’t won 1 playoff series in a Lakers uniform. Not 1! He is going to leave the Lakers in shambles. His legacy is ruined to objective fans— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 6, 2022
One fan responded: "As a Lakers fan, it absolutely doesn't count, much like that dodger title. Lebron could pick whoever he wanted to come to LA, he chose Russ. He's not a GM but has the same authority of one, didn't work. I hope he moves on Lakers are in a BAD spot."
New Show?
Not my next book #lakers #winningtime #winningtimehbo pic.twitter.com/sRZj8swGl5— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) April 6, 2022
One fan stated: "This might be the biggest disaster in NBA history. Even the Dwightmare season ended in a playoff berth."
Straight Laughter
NBA fans watching the Lakers get eliminated from the playoffs:
(h/t @85SouthShow) pic.twitter.com/HRhSiPeEYi— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2022
And this fan wrote: "Lakers elimination tonight, brought to you by the Phoenix Suns (and also the Nuggets and Spurs we know you were in on this...)"