LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers Eliminated From Playoffs, and Fans Have Jokes

The Los Angeles Lakers' season has come to an end. The team, led by LeBron James, was officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Lakers were looking to compete in the play-in tournament but have not found any consistency as they have lost the last seven games.

Before the start of the season, the thought was the Lakers were going to win their second title in three years as the team featured James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. But with James and Davis missing games with injuries and Westbrook struggling the entire season, the Lakers will now focus on how they can bounce back next year.

"Our goal was to win a championship," Davis said after the loss on Tuesday, per ESPN. "Feel like we had the pieces, but injuries got in the way of that. And that was the difference in the season. I think even though we lost games where all of us was on the floor -- me, Bron, Russ -- I think we're three great players, but we would have figured it out if we logged more minutes together. But we weren't able to do that, which makes it tough to be able to compete for a championship when your three best players haven't logged enough minutes together." Here's a look at fans going after the Lakers for missing the playoffs.