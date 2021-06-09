LeBron James' Jersey Number Switch Has Fans Confused

LeBron James is making a big change for the 2021-22 NBA season. The Athletic reported that James is switching his jersey number from 23 to 6, and it will likely happen once his new movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, is released on July 16. The exact reason for the movie is uncertain, but James wore No. 6 before when he was a member of the Miami Heat. When James entered the league in 2003, he wore No. 23 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2010, James joined the Heat and wore No. 6, which turned out to be a good move as he won two NBA titles. In 2014, James returned to Cleveland and started wearing No. 23. He led the Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2016. When James joined the Lakers in 2018, he kept No. 23 and led the squad to a championship last year. There were reports that James was going to swap numbers with Anthony Davis before the 2020-21 season, but it was too late to make any changes. With James winning two NBA titles wearing No. 6 and another two wearing No. 23, it looks like it doesn't matter what number he wears as the Lakers will be in the hunt for the title. But what do fans think about the decision?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is changing his jersey number from No. 23 to No. 6 next season, sources tell me and @tim_cato. Anthony Davis is expected to remain No. 3.https://t.co/GyQy5s9bVu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021 One fan wrote: "Remember, the last game LeBron wore #6 was on the Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals when Miami famously lost to Aron Baynes and the Spurs. By switching back to #6, this could be LeBron's way of settling some unfinished business."

First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy." pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021 Another fan wrote: "Second Look: LeBron decides against donning #6 when Nike informs him that he may have to pay millions to buy out remaining inventory of unsold #23 jerseys."

BREAKING: LeBron James will switch his number from No. 23 to No. 6 in the 2021-22 season. LeBron last wore No. 6 during his time in Miami, which was arguably his prime. No. 6 LeBron is BACK! 😳👑 pic.twitter.com/0ywCd7B8wU — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) June 9, 2021 "The ego won't allow him to let the players in the playoffs get any attention because they are still playing," one fan revealed. "I think we all know who the biggest LeBron fan is. Yep it's LeBron."

Oh boy, he's coming back pic.twitter.com/kelbLkVuNt — Jayson Tatum's Burner (@alijah_haddox) June 9, 2021 One fan asked: "Hmmmm Interesting. Kobe is the only one to have both 8 & 24 retired. Is Bron really thinking the Lakers will retire his 23 & 6 now?"

Someone got LeBron shook pic.twitter.com/65oVxhPlTl — 🏀 The Ballfather 🏀 (@StevenKelsey13) June 9, 2021 "Yup I had a idea he was going to do this lol js as a fan it did cross my mind since he's like going into his last season?!" one fan stated. "Anyways I hope he goes bananas all season long bring that same energy from his Heat days lol and this was supposed to be done when AD first got there too."

23 belongs to the GOAT MJ anyways — King Noz (@KingFardose) June 9, 2021 One fan speculated: "Last time he did that he went to Heat…Riley said publicly a few days ago that he would leave a shiny key under the mat if Lebron wants to come back? Hmmm!! "