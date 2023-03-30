LeBron James Does Lakers Postgame Interview in Nothing but Tiny Towel

LeBron James made a bold move while talking to reporters on Wednesday. Following the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Chicago Bulls, James spoke to reporters while wearing nothing but a tiny towel. James seem to not mind about the towel as he was telling jokes praising his team for the win.

People on social media had a lot to say about the move by James. Some wanted him to take off the towel, while others said reporters need to be banned from locker rooms because they are interviewing people in nothing but a towel. James was more concerned about the win because the team is fighting for a playoff spot with just a few games remaining.

LeBron James on what he thought about Austin Reaves doing the “too small” gesture to Patrick Beverley: “That AR always got my back. Always. Even though he loved Kobe back in the day more than me. I forgive him.” pic.twitter.com/pt0jAMTFO9 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 30, 2023

"We understood the assignment," James said of the win, per ESPN. "Every road trip is huge, but because of our season and the way things have gone, this is the biggest road trip for us in this moment." James also talked about what the Lakers have to offer as they made a push to the playoffs. "I think the No. 1 thing is we have multiple ball handlers," James said of the starting group. "So no one has to feel stressed handling the ball every possession. We got shot makers in that starting lineup. And we have a lot of length."

James, 38, has had a challenging year. He's averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game but has missed 13 games due to a foot injury before returning this week. The Lakers are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference and would qualify for the play-in tournament if the season ended today. James is looking to get the Lakers back in the postseason after missing it last year. He led the Lakers to an NBA Championship during the 2019-2020 season.

"I want to win. [The losing is] not sitting well with me," James told ESPN in January. "I don't like having accomplishments, and it don't feel right, when it comes in a losing effort. ... So as we sit here right now as a franchise and as a team that's below .500 — we've been playing some good basketball as of late, but we want to and I want to win at the highest level. Breaking records or setting records or passing greats in a losing effort has never been a DNA of mine."