LeBron James Claps Back at Announcers Criticizing His Shoeless Late-Game Antics

LeBron James had to set the record straight on what happened during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Utah Jazz. While the Lakers were beating the Jazz on Wednesday night, James was seen celebrating with his team on the baseline of the court without his shoes. While it was later revealed James gave his shoes to kids in the stands, Jazz announcers, Craig Bolerjack and Matt Harpring, called out James, saying how him celebrating without his shoes was “disrespectful.” That led to James clapping back and calling their remarks “negativity, bad energy, hate.”

“Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you’re not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it,” James wrote.

“People it’s the world we live in and you can’t let it ever stop you from your purpose in life. Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc etc will try to bring you down throughout your journey and it’s up to you on how you handle it. I handle it by simply saying ‘Thank You’ with a [smile] on my face and continue to push forward while doing it!”

A number of James’ fans expressed their opinions of the situation in his comments section.

“I see that King, Those Commentators clearly never came from poverty. Just remember King that even is the Jungle Birds Chirp, but that cannot stop A Lion from being King of the Jungle!” a fan wrote.

“I bet you if it was Gordan Hayward doing that they would have been saying they loved seeing the enthusiasm he has for his teammates! Let them keep hatin fam!” added another.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user added that “had this been just a regular, average NBA player they would’ve been T’d up for being on the court when they shouldn’t have been.”

It looked like James was having a lot of fun, and rightfully so since the Lakers beat the Jazz 121-96 and the team now has a 19-3 record which ties them with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the NBA.