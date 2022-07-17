LeBron James Calls Boston Celtics Fans Racist

LeBron James is used to hecklers, but he says no one beats the fans when he plays in Boston, MA. The NBA champion and current LA Lakers player spoke about dealing with the city's crazed fans during a recent chat on The Shop. When asked whether or not he plays in arenas in cities where fans are so unruly that he knows he may not win, he said he feels that way about playing against The Celtics in Boston. "They racist as f–k, that's why. They will say anything, and that's fine, it's my life. I don't mind it. I hear it, but if I hear somebody like close by, I'll check them and move on, I don't give a f–k, they're gonna say whatever the f–k they want at the end of the day. They might throw something. I mean, I got a beer thrown on me at the end of a game. It's Boston." One co-host chimed in adding, "That's the only place you'll go in America where they'll have a shirt on that says, 'F–k LeBron.' James agreed, adding, "It's like a 'F–k LBJ T-Shirt' and I believe they f–king sold it at the f–king team shop..sales had something to do with that s–t."

James' beer incident was in reference to while he was part of the Miami Heat team. In 2012 during the Eastern Conference Finals, a Celtics fan doused him with a drink as he walked toward the locker room. CBS News reported at the time that James, who scored 45 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists during the game, a fan dumped some sort of liquid on his head as he headed down the tunnel to the locker room. Earlier in the same game, his former teammate Dwyane Wade had a ball hit him by a fan.

Other players have also complained about the way Celtics fans behave. Klay Thompson once said, "We've played in front of rude fans before. Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job, Boston." Draymond Green's wife blasted them for chanting "f–k you Draymond" during the NBA finals, TMZ reports.