LeBron James Admitting NBA Will Not Be 'Sad' Over Lack of Donald Trump Viewing Sets off Social Media
LeBron James did not have a lot to say about Donald Trump's lack of viewership of NBA games, but what he did say gained headlines. On Wednesday, Trump said that he would turn NBA games off if he sees players kneeling during the national anthem. When James was asked about Trump's comments, he said the players are not worried about losing Trump as a fan.
"I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game," the Los Angeles Lakers star said. "And that's all I got to say." James did not go any further into Trump's comments because he knew it would lead to a back-and-forth battle with him and Trump. "I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me," he said. "I'm not going to get into it." Trump made the comments while appearing on Fox & Friends, calling the act of players kneeling "disgraceful."
"When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game," Trump said. "I think it's disgraceful. We work with [the NBA], we worked with them very hard trying to get open. I was pushing for them to get open. Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That's not acceptable to me." Here's a look at what social media had to say about James' comments on Trump.
LeBron James on Donald Trump saying he won’t watch any more NBA games because people have kneeled to protest systemic racism during the national anthem: “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.” pic.twitter.com/l9sP7LiFsi— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 6, 2020
Apparently Bron doesn't care about our country irrespective of Trumps comments. BLM is a marxist movement-prove me wrong— Klawsangeles (@Argonau62791236) August 6, 2020
He should care somewhat as viewing is down significantly since the players started using the league as a platform for their politics. As per ratings, it’s obvious a large portion of viewership doesn’t support their actions. I for one won’t be watching games anytime soon.— Chris Andriano (@atlrebel90) August 6, 2020
Their games will be on without most of the country’s eyes watching— B.Ready4It🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mikehuntTrump20) August 6, 2020
Cool. Has LeBron said anything about the human rights violations in China yet? Or no?— RealSports&MovieGuru (@TheRealSportsG2) August 6, 2020
No one is watching NBA!!!!— Roger Champlin (@rogera50) August 6, 2020
Y’all keep talking about rating, have you seen Donald’s rating. 😂😂😂— Joel Onais (@joelonais) August 6, 2020
Just like lots of former @NBA and former LeBron fans like myself could care less about you and your "wokeness" now. Keep playing in the league that is kissing Chinas ass, and dont saying anything about the real people being enslaved there. Just cash those checks LeBum @KingJames— Brian Ulrich (@StoneColdUlrich) August 6, 2020
And the ratings just keep on plummeting.....!— David A. Felix (@dafelixsw) August 6, 2020
“What about China” pic.twitter.com/Sqm4jwkIY2— Kawhi/Giannis Stan (@param91900) August 6, 2020
I think LBJ meant could NOT care less.— David Dorsey (@DavidADorsey) August 6, 2020
Donald Trump should concentrate on real problems like unemployment and COVID and our country nose diving into the ground.
Mr Draft Dodger cares so much for the flag now he wouldn't even fight for it in the past.— The Packers Fan In Bear Country (@Packers4Ev12) August 6, 2020
James’ reply actually made me laugh out loud, because I know it’s so true. Not one of those players cares what that thug in the WH thinks.— Sky Fairlane (@SkyFairlane) August 6, 2020
A lot of HYPE is being made for the @Lakers and @KingJames to win the championship this year. Can’t do it playing like this 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/BoVJjRCsy8— FLACO (@jcgm1114) August 6, 2020
Highly doubt it— shannon ferguson (@eepdllc) August 6, 2020
Ratings are actually up so bye...— TJ Santos (@tjsantosss) August 6, 2020
He makes more money not playing basketball than he does actually playing. But go on with your bad self.— Neemesh (@neeeeeeeeeeemo) August 6, 2020
“LEBRON IS A HERO! DUMP TRUMP!” pic.twitter.com/a9qTpyJE03— Ollie Taylor (@realozt) August 6, 2020
Haven't watched an NBA or MLB game this short season and probably... Naw, definitely will not watching a game. But the NHL games for the Stanley Cup have been awesome!— Vernondawg (@Vernondawg1) August 6, 2020
You’ll still play and have incredibly low ratings.
I, personally, don’t turn the game on until I know I don’t have to see them kneeling during the anthem.— Brandon Turnbull (@BrandonTurnbul7) August 6, 2020
In the NFL’s case, it’s marketing. direct partnership with the US military. Large groups of troops holding flags, flyovers, etc. Recruitment, propaganda, whatever you wanna call it. As for the NBA? I dunno.— snooze (@ChrisHeshin) August 6, 2020