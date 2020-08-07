LeBron James Admitting NBA Will Not Be 'Sad' Over Lack of Donald Trump Viewing Sets off Social Media

LeBron James did not have a lot to say about Donald Trump's lack of viewership of NBA games, but what he did say gained headlines. On Wednesday, Trump said that he would turn NBA games off if he sees players kneeling during the national anthem. When James was asked about Trump's comments, he said the players are not worried about losing Trump as a fan.

"I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game," the Los Angeles Lakers star said. "And that's all I got to say." James did not go any further into Trump's comments because he knew it would lead to a back-and-forth battle with him and Trump. "I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me," he said. "I'm not going to get into it." Trump made the comments while appearing on Fox & Friends, calling the act of players kneeling "disgraceful."

"When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game," Trump said. "I think it's disgraceful. We work with [the NBA], we worked with them very hard trying to get open. I was pushing for them to get open. Then I see everybody kneeling during the anthem. That's not acceptable to me." Here's a look at what social media had to say about James' comments on Trump.