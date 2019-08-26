Las Vegas SuperBook Refunding All MVP Bets on Andrew Luck

With the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck on Saturday night, there were immediate concerns voiced on social media. Some fans were worried about the potential drop-off in production between Luck and new starter Jacoby Brissett, resulting in the projected wins dropping from 10 down to seven. But off the field, there was another concern that was mentioned by those that enjoy making wagers about the upcoming NFL season.

There were countless fans that placed bets on Luck being named MVP after the 2019 season, but they instead had to watch him walk away from the league mere weeks before the real games began. Does this mean that those individuals were simply out the amount of money that they invested? As it turns out, that will not be the case. SuperBook USA, a Las Vegas-based betting establishment, revealed on Sunday that they would be refunding all Andrew Luck MVP wagers.

This move is critical for SuperBook considering that there were plenty of individuals betting on Luck to win MVP. The former Colts starter had the third-best odds to win the coveted award, falling behind Kansas City Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

Now, however, those that put their faith in Luck will have to find another option to win the award. Defending MVP Mahomes will likely be a top option considering that he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns during his first full season as a starter, and he will be joined by Rodgers. However, there are other players that could potentially win the MVP award on paper.

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is always in contention and should be once again despite suiting up at the age of 40. He will be surrounded by even more weapons with Alvin Kamara leading the rushing attack while receiver Michael Thomas and tight end Jared Cook serve as the top pass-catching options.

Finally, those making wagers could also consider other quarterbacks in Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) and Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns). Both are young, extremely talented options that can make game-changing plays at any given moment.

They will both be enjoying new additions to the receiving corps. Mayfield has Odell Beckham Jr. joining a stacked Browns roster while Wilson has rookie D.K. Metcalf pairing with speedster Tyler Lockett. Losing Doug Baldwin wasn’t ideal for the Seahawks, but Wilson has proven to be lethal when given impressive surrounding talent.

Ultimately, fans of gambling will be sad to see Luck stepping away from the NFL, but they can find some relief in getting the much-needed refund from SuperBook.