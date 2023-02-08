Las Vegas Raiders Center Engaged to Basketball Player

A Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman is getting married to a basketball star. It was recently revealed that Hroniss Grasu asked his longtime girlfriend Sabrina Ionescu to marry him. The news comes after Grasu finished his eighth season in the NFL and his second with the Raiders.

Ionescu shared the news on her Instagram page and said the engagement happened on Jan. 20. Both went to college at the University of Oregon and grew up in California, according to ESPN. Grasu was selected in the third round by the Chicago Bears during the 2015 NFL Draft and played for the team for three seasons. He bounced around with several teams in 2018 and 2019. Grasu played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 before joining the Raiders the following season.

Grasu played college football at Oregon and was named an All-American in 2013 and 2014. He played with quarterback Marcus Mariota who is now with the Atlanta Falcons. The two reunited when Grasu signed with the Titans in 2019. "Being around Marcus, it's been great, too. He is obviously my best friend, one of the best teammates I've ever had. He is nice enough to let me stay with him. Marcus is family to me. He is like my brother, and his entire family is like a second family to me," Grasu told Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt at the time, per 247Sports.

Ionescu was selected No. 1 overall by the Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She had a breakout season in 2022, averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game which led to her being named an All-Star and to the All-WNBA Second Team. Ionescu joined the Liberty after having a legendary career at Oregon when she became the only collegiate player with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. And for the 2023 WNBA season, Ionescu feels like she can have a better year than she did in 2022.

"It's my first offseason not rehabbing, and I could say it's the first offseason that I've been able to kind of map out and know exactly what it's going to look like and not have any obstacles of surgery procedures, you know, whatever that looks like," Ionescu recently told the New York Post. "And so it's been exciting. … And now getting back to training and so super excited, just hit the ground running."