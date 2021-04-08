Lance Armstrong's Son Accused of Sexually Assaulting a 16-Year-Old Girl

✖

Lance Armstrong's son has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year old girl in 2018. According to an arrest affidavit that multiple outlets have obtained, an investigation was launched in November when the victim reported the alleged crime. The victim, now 19, says that the incident happened in June 2018 when she was 16 and Luke Armstrong was 18.

According to the affidavit, the victim says that she reached out to Luke to pick her up from a party. She was unable to remember the drive from the party as she was intoxicated. However, the victim recalls waking up on a couch in an unfamiliar location. She then alleges that Luke was on top of her when she woke up again, and she wasn't able to fend him off before raping her.

In a controlled phone call with Luke and the victim in December, he admitted having sex with her at his dad's house in Austin, Texas, the affidavit states. Luke, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and has since been released on bond. He has been charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. Randy Leavitt, an attorney for Luke, told PEOPLE that no crime had been committed.

"A complete review of the facts will confirm what has been alleged absolutely did not occur and a proper and thorough legal process will exonerate Luke," he said. "What occurred three years ago in high school was not a crime and was not a sexual assault. It was a consensual relationship then and continued consensually between two young adults, with both ultimately going their separate ways. These charges should never have been filed, certainly not three years later. However, thankfully, the Texas court system works and will establish Luke's innocence."

Luke is the oldest child of Lance, who also has twin daughters Isabel and Grace, son Maxwell and daughter Olivia. The former cycling champion is known for winning the Tour de France seven consecutive times from 199 to 2005 after recovering from testicular cancer. However, the 49-year-old's reputation was tarnished due to a doping scandal, which led to his being stripped of all his championships from August 1998. Armstrong received a lifetime ban from all sports the follow the World Anti-Doping Code in 2012.