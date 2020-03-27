Lamar Jackson, NFL MVP, Suing Amazon Over Unlicensed Apparel

Lamar Jackson has filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday, which claims it’s selling unlicensed apparel using his likeness and registered trademarks, according to ESPN. The complaint states the reigning NFL MVP is seeking Amazon to remove those products that feature lines, such as “Lamarvelous,” “Action Jackson” and “not bad for a running back” — and now he’s looking to receive compensation for the damages.

Jackson has also asked for “the court to require Amazon to count sales it generated from merchandise that features Jackson’s name, image or likeness and ban the website from offering such items without authorization.” The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is also looking for damages that he believes “Amazon inflicted upon him and his company.” Jackson runs his own merchandise company called Era 8 Apparel which can be found here.

Jackson won the 2019 MVP award by unanimous vote. He became the second unanimous MVP in NFL history and the youngest quarterback (23) to ever win the award. Last year, Jackson finished the season with 36 touchdowns passes, which led the NFL. He also rushed for 1,206 yards, which is a new NFL single-season rushing record for quarterbacks. Additionally, he led the Ravens to a 14-2 record and No. 1 seed in the AFC. However, the Ravens came up short in the playoffs as they lost to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

But with the love Jackson received, he also got his share of criticism. In December, San Francisco 49ers radio broadcaster Tim Ryan was suspended by the team for his comments on Jackson. Ryan talked about how Jackson was good at faking handoffs because of his “dark skin.”

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said on-air. “I mean, you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point, and if you’re a half step slow on him in terms of your vision, forget about it, he’s out of the gate.”

Jackson was drafted by the Ravens No. 32 overall in 2018. In his rookie season, Jackson started seven games and threw for 1,201 yards and six touchdowns. He helped the Ravens reach the playoffs but the team lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.