Ravens Fan Shows off Lamar Jackson Tattoo Following Bengals Game

Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens notched the fourth win of the season after defeating the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. During this game, second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 200 yards and run for more than 150 in a single regular-season game. He also served as the inspiration for a fan tattoo.

According to Bleacher Report, Instagram user 97_stevo had Jackson sign his arm after Sunday’s victory. Instead of washing off the evidence of this interaction, the Ravens fan went and got a tattoo. He now has Jackson’s signature on his arm for the rest of his life.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time this season that an NFL player has seen their proverbial John Hancock become a tattoo. A Browns fan turned Odell Beckham Jr.’s signature into a tattoo following a game against the New York Jets.

The love is real in Baltimore 💯 This fan got Lamar to sign his arm after the win on Sunday. It’s Tuesday and he’s already got it tattooed. @brgridiron (via 97_stevo/IG) pic.twitter.com/NVC3gGkQZZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2019

After 13 games as a full-time starter for the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson is clearly becoming a fan-favorite. He helped turn around the 2018 season and was instrumental in the playoff appearance, and now he has the Ravens on the path to a division crown.

At 4-2, the Ravens have a two-game lead over both the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) and the Cleveland Browns (2-4), as well as the head-to-head tiebreaker over Mike Tomlin’s team. If Jackson can continue piling up yards through the air and on the ground while leading his team to victories, it’s entirely possible that 10-plus wins will be in the future.

Reaching the playoffs and winning the AFC North isn’t guaranteed after only six games, but that hasn’t limited the excitement of the Ravens fans. The Baltimore faithful are fully behind Jackson and believe that he will be the man to deliver a Super Bowl victory in the near future.

Of course, the appreciation for Jackson also extends to the off-the-field moments that have resulted in headlines. For example, Jackson once pulled over his car after hearing that a group of Ravens fans had traveled from Kentucky to Baltimore to watch him play. He signed autographs and took photos with these fans in an effort to cap off their trip.

“I’m not that type of celebrity guy. I don’t feel untouchable,” Jackson said at the time to The Lounge podcast. “I’m friendly with everyone. I’m friendly with the kids. Baltimore is home for me, so I just embrace it all.”

If Jackson continues to embrace the Baltimore community in such a way while delivering wins, it’s possible that there will be more tattoos in his honor in the near future.

(Photo Credit: Scott Taetsch/Getty)